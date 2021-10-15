An empty goods train derailed at Tundla-Kanpur section near Prayagraj on the busy Delhi-Howrah rail route, almost 50 km from Kanpur railway station officials said, adding no loss of life has been reported early on Friday morning, said North Central Railway .

According to the North Central Railway, the train derailed between Ambiapur and Rusa stations at Tundla-Kanpur section under Prayagraj division at 4 am today, blocking the up and down lines at the section.

“24 wagons were derailed due to which both the up and down lines are disrupted. The restoration work is underway and we will try to complete it by midnight. Trains have been diverted from Kanpur," said Mohit Chandra, DRM Prayagraj Division of North Central Railway.

Following special trains cancelled/diverted due to the derailment of the goods trains:

List of trains cancelled:

All passenger trains (MEMU/DEMU) in Tundla-Kanpur-Tundla are cancelled

1. 02550 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya journey commencing on 15.10.21

2. 02820 Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhubneshwar journey commencing on 15.10.21

3. 04070 Anand Vihar Terminal-Jogbani journey commencing on 15.10.21

4. 01813 Jhansi - Kanpur Memu journey commencing on 15.10.21

5. 01815 Jhansi-Manikpur Memu journey commencing on 15.10.21

6. 01816 Manikpur-Jhansi Memu journey commencing on 16.10.21

7. 01809/01810 Jhansi-Banda journey commencing on 15.10.21

8. 04133/04134 Kanpur-Farrukhabad journey commencing on 15.10.21

List of trains diverted:

1. 02312 Kalka-Howrah journey commencing On 14.10.21 Via Moradabad-Lucknow-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.

2. 08310 Jammu Tawi -Sambhalpur journey commencing On 14.10.21 Via Moradabad-Lucknow-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.

3. 02386 Jodhpur-Howrah Journey Commencing On 14.10.21 Running At Bharatpur Via Bichpuri-Agra Cantt-Jhansi- Prayagarj Chheoki -Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.

4. 02419 Lucknow-New Delhi Journey Commencing On 15.10.21 Via Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad

5. 02525 Ranchi-Anand Vihar Term. Journey Commencing On 14.10.21 is diverted Via Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. -Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad

6. 05632 Guwahati-Barmer Journey Commencing On 14.10.21 is diverted Via Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.- Prayagarj Chheoki -JHS-AGC-Bichpuri-Bandikui

7. 04069 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Term. Journey Commencing On 14.10.21 is diverted Via Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. -Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad

8. 02549 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Term. Journey Commencing On 14.10.21 is diverted Via Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. -Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad.

9. 02987 Sealdah-Ajmer Journey Commencing On 14.10.21 is diverted Via Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. –Prayagarj Chheoki-Manikpur-Jhansi- Agra Cantt

10. 02387 Howrah-Bikaner Journey Commencing On 14.10.21 Is diverted Via Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. - Prayagarj Chheoki -Manikpur-Jhs- AGC

11. 02396 Ajmer-Rajendranagar Running At Bharatpur is diverted Via Agra Cantt-Jhansi-Manikpur- Prayagarj Chheoki -Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.

12. 02561 Jaynagar-New Delhi Running At Prayagraj is diverted Via Kanpur- Kanpur Anwarganj-Farrukhabad-Shikohabad.

13. 82501 Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express will run on Moradabad Ghaziabad route instead of its scheduled route.

14. 02436 New Delhi Varanasi Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi starting its journey on 15.10.2021 will run via Ghaziabad - Moradabad - Kanpur instead of its scheduled route.

Regarding derailment between Ambiapur-Rura



Press release 2 pic.twitter.com/5fwuyYfBOP — North Central Railway (@CPRONCR) October 15, 2021

15.02004 New Delhi Shatabdi Express will run through Ghaziabad via Moradabad Lucknow.

16. 2033 Kanpur New Delhi Shatabdi Express will run through Ghaziabad via Moradabad Lucknow.

Chief PRO of North Central Railway (NCR) Shivam Sharma told PTI that on Friday, around 4.15 am, on the Ghaziabad-Rura rail route near Ambiapur (50 kilometres from Kanpur railway station), 24 wagons of the goods train, which was going to Mughalsarai derailed.

The wagons have been badly damaged, rail tracks have got uprooted due to the accident, sources in the railways said.

Sharma also said that operation of memu trains and some long-distance trains has been disrupted, and efforts are on to restore them. Apart from this, the routes of some trains have been diverted.

He also said that senior railway officials have reached the spot, and normal rail traffic will be restored soon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.