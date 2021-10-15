3 min read.Updated: 15 Oct 2021, 12:51 PM ISTLivemint
Indian Railways said that services of many premium trains like Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express were affected
Listen to this article
An empty goods train derailed at Tundla-Kanpur section near Prayagraj on the busy Delhi-Howrah rail route, almost 50 km from Kanpur railway station officials said, adding no loss of life has been reported early on Friday morning, said North Central Railway.
According to the North Central Railway, the train derailed between Ambiapur and Rusa stations at Tundla-Kanpur section under Prayagraj division at 4 am today, blocking the up and down lines at the section.
“24 wagons were derailed due to which both the up and down lines are disrupted. The restoration work is underway and we will try to complete it by midnight. Trains have been diverted from Kanpur," said Mohit Chandra, DRM Prayagraj Division of North Central Railway.
Following special trains cancelled/diverted due to the derailment of the goods trains:
List of trains cancelled:
All passenger trains (MEMU/DEMU) in Tundla-Kanpur-Tundla are cancelled
1. 02550 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya journey commencing on 15.10.21
2. 02820 Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhubneshwar journey commencing on 15.10.21
16. 2033 Kanpur New Delhi Shatabdi Express will run through Ghaziabad via Moradabad Lucknow.
Chief PRO of North Central Railway (NCR) Shivam Sharma told PTI that on Friday, around 4.15 am, on the Ghaziabad-Rura rail route near Ambiapur (50 kilometres from Kanpur railway station), 24 wagons of the goods train, which was going to Mughalsarai derailed.
The wagons have been badly damaged, rail tracks have got uprooted due to the accident, sources in the railways said.
Sharma also said that operation of memu trains and some long-distance trains has been disrupted, and efforts are on to restore them. Apart from this, the routes of some trains have been diverted.
He also said that senior railway officials have reached the spot, and normal rail traffic will be restored soon.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!