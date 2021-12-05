With the cyclonic storm, Jawad, expected to make landfall today, Indian Railways has cancelled more than 35 passenger trains that were scheduled to depart today.

These mostly include trains that were scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Howrah (West Bengal) and Puri (Odisha).

AK Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager of East Coast Railway, which handle major parts of Odisha and Northern Andhra Pradesh, said, "Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is prepared to face the challenges posed by cyclone Jawad. We are in touch with the state government, SDRF, NDRF and other agencies. Our personnel are on alert and in full preparedness."

Trains Cancelled o­n 5 December:

18531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Express from Palasa.

18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express from Bhubaneswar.

12845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant Express from Bhubaneswar.

22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar.

18417 Puri-Gunupur Express from Puri.

18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.

20819 Puri-Okha Express from Puri.

22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express from Bhubaneswar.

18105 Rourkela-Puri Express from Rourkela.

17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express from Rayagada.

08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur.

08403 Khurda Road-Puri Special from Khurda Road.

08427 Angul-Puri Special from Angul.

12821 Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express from Howrah.

08431 Cuttack-Puri Special from Cuttack.

17479 Puri-Tirupati Express from Puri.

22859 Puri-Chennai Express from Puri.

11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express from Bhubaneswar.

18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express from Bhubaneswar.

08461 Cuttack-Paradeep Special from Cuttack.

22880 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express from Tirupati.

12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri.

18444 Palasa-Bhubaneswar Express from Palasa.

12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express from Chennai.

18106 Puri-Rourkela Express from Puri.

08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam.

08432 Puri-Cuttack Special from Puri.

12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express from Puri.

12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Express from Puri.

08428 Puri-Angul Special from Puri.

08404 Puri-Khurda Road Special from Puri.

18425 Puri-Durg Express from Puri.

18424 Nayagarh Town-Puri Express from Nayagarh Town.

08462 Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep.

08454 Cuttack-Bhadrak Special from Cuttack.

08453 Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak.

Trains Cancelled o­n 6 December:

18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.

Diversion of Train:

22502 New Tinsukia-Bangalore Express from New Tinsukia o­n 3 December 2021 will run o­n diverted route via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Ballaharsa instead of Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam route.

Cyclone Jawad update:

Cyclone Jawad is likely to weaken further from deep depression into depression by Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

In a tweet today morning, the weather agency wrote, "Deep Depression remnant of Cyclonic Storm 'Jawad' over West Central Bay of Bengal, lay centered at 23:30 hours IST of December 4, near Lat 17.5 degree North, Long 85.0 degree East, about 200 kilometres south of Gopalpur. Likely to move North-North-East wards, weaken further into a Depression by morning of December 5, reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon of same day."

