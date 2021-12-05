Indian Railways cancels more than 35 passenger trains today. Check full list

AK Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager of East Coast Railway, which handle major parts of Odisha and Northern Andhra Pradesh, said, "Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is prepared to face the challenges posed by cyclone Jawad. We are in touch with the state government, SDRF, NDRF and other agencies. Our personnel are on alert and in full preparedness."

