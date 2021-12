Indian Railways decided to cancel more than seventy-five passengers trains passing through Odisha for two days on December 4 and 5 in the wake of Cyclone Jawad.

Trains Cancelled o­n 4 December:

18045 Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express from Howrah.

12841 Howrah Chennai Central Coromandal Express from Howrah.

22877 Howrah-Ernakulam Express from Howrah.

18420 Jayanagar—Puri Express from Jaynagar.

18409 Howrah-Puri Shri Jagannath Express from Howrah.

12837 Howrah-Puri Express from Howrah.

12863 Howrah0Yesvantpur Express from Howrah.

18532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express from Visakhapatnam.

18451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express from Hatia.

18047 Howrah-Vasco-da-gama Amaravati Express from Howrah.

12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail from Howrah.

22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express from Bilaspur.

18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express from Korba.

13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express from Dhanbad.

18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar.

20837 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road Express from Bhubaneswar.

18426 Durg-Puri Express from Durg.

08461 Cuttack-Paradeep Special from Cuttack.

12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express from Secunderabad.

12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati Express from Secunderabad.

17480 Tirupati-Bilaspur Express from Tirupati.

22606 Villupuram-Purulia Express from Villupuram.

17016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express from Secunderabad.

12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai.

18464 Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express.

11019 CSMT, Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express from Mumbai.

17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express from Guntur.

18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express from Visakhapatnam.

13352 Alleppy-Dhanbad Express from Allppey.

12375 Tambaram-Jasidih Express from Tambaram.

18448 Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express from Jagadalpur.

20838 Junagarh Road-Bhubaneswar Express from Junagarh Road.

08462 Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep.

08454 Cuttack-Bhadrak Special from Cuttack.

08453 Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak.

Trains Cancelled o­n 5 December:

18531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Express from Palasa.

18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express from Bhubaneswar.

12845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant Express from Bhubaneswar.

22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar.

18417 Puri-Gunupur Express from Puri.

18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.

20819 Puri-Okha Express from Puri.

22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express from Bhubaneswar.

18105 Rourkela-Puri Express from Rourkela.

17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express from Rayagada.

08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur.

08403 Khurda Road-Puri Special from Khurda Road.

08427 Angul-Puri Special from Angul.

12821 Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express from Howrah.

08431 Cuttack-Puri Special from Cuttack.

17479 Puri-Tirupati Express from Puri.

22859 Puri-Chennai Express from Puri.

11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express from Bhubaneswar.

18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express from Bhubaneswar.

08461 Cuttack-Paradeep Special from Cuttack.

22880 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express from Tirupati.

12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri.

18444 Palasa-Bhubaneswar Express from Palasa.

12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express from Chennai.

18106 Puri-Rourkela Express from Puri.

08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam.

08432 Puri-Cuttack Special from Puri.

12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express from Puri.

12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Express from Puri.

08428 Puri-Angul Special from Puri.

08404 Puri-Khurda Road Special from Puri.

18425 Puri-Durg Express from Puri.

18424 Nayagarh Town-Puri Express from Nayagarh Town.

08462 Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep.

08454 Cuttack-Bhadrak Special from Cuttack.

08453 Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak.

Trains Cancelled o­n 6 December:

18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.

Diversion of Train:

22502 New Tinsukia-Bangalore Express from New Tinsukia o­n 3 December 2021 will run o­n diverted route via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Ballaharsa instead of Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam route.

Cyclone Jawad update:

Meanwhile, Cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ is likely to weaken into a deep depression before it reaches the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast by Saturday noon, officials said.

The development comes as a relief for the eastern state already battered by two cyclones in the last one year - ‘Gulab’ and ‘Yaas’.

“It is likely to weaken gradually and move northwards during the next 12 hours and then north-northwards along the Odisha coast, reaching close to Puri… as a deep depression," the India Meteorological Department said.

