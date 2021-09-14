"02814 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Special from Anand Vihar on September 13 will run via Chakradharpur-Jaroli and Jakhapura, 08503 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Special from Visakhapatnam (now at Khalikot) will run via Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titilagarh-Sambalpur, 08426 Durg-Puri Special from Durg on September 13 now at Boinda will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road, 08451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Special from Hatia on September 13 now at Angul will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road, 02145 LTT-Puri Special from LTT on September 12 now at Angul will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road, 04709 Bikaner-Puri Special from Bikaner on September 12 now at Rairakhol will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road, 05128 Gunupur-Rourkela Special from Gunupur on September 13 now at Talcher Road will run via Kapilas Road-Jakhapura-Jaroli," stated in the release.