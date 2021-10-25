OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Railways cancels some passengers trains on this route till 29 October. Full list
Listen to this article

Indian Railways' Northern Railway(NR) zone has issued a list of passenger trains that will  be regulated in connection to non-interlocking work with doubling between Saharanpur – Mordabad and Dehradun – Laksar sections of Mordabad Division of Northern Railway.

Here is the  full list: 

Cancelled Trains:

S.N.

Train No.

From – To

JCO

1

04041

DLI-DDN

25.10.21 to 28.10.21

2

04042

DDN-DLI

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

3

04664

ASR-DDN

25.10.21 to 28.10.21

4

04663

DDN-ASR

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

5

02055

NDLS-DDN

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

6

02056

DDN-NDLS

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

7

04610

SVDK-RKSH

25.10.21 to 28.10.21

8

04609

RKSH-SVDK

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

9

02237

BSB-JAT

25.10.21 to 28.10.21

10

02238

JAT-BSB

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

11

02092

KGM-DDN

26.10.21 ,  27.10.21 &  29.10.31

12

02091

DDN-KGM

26.10.21  , 27.10.21 &  29.10.31

13

04717

BKN-HW

25.10.21  &   27.10.21

14

04718

HW-BKN

26.10.21  &   28.10.21

15

02191

JBP-HW

27.10.21

16

02192

HW-JBP

28.10.21

17

04310

DDN-UJN

26.10.21  &   27.10.21

18

04309

UJN-DDN

27.10.21  &   28.10.21

19

04318

DDN-INDB

29.10.21

20

04317

INDB-DDN

30.10.21

21

04373

SRE-DDN

24.10.21  to   29.10.21

22

04374

DDN-SRE

24.10.21  to  29.10.21

 

Short Termination And Origination Of Trains:

Train No. 09017 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Special, journey commencing on 27th October, 2021 will be short terminated at Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Train No. 09018 Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Special, journey commencing on 28th October, 2021 will short originate from Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Train No. 09019 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Special, journey commencing from 25th to 28th October, 2021 will be short terminated at Meerut City Jn.

Train No. 09020 Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Special, journey commencing from 26th to 29th October, 2021 will short originate from Meerut City Jn.

Train No. 09111 Valsad – Haridwar, journey commencing on 26th October, 2021 will be short terminated at Hazrat Nizamudddin.

Train No. 09112 Haridwar – Valsad, journey commencing on 27th October, 2021 will short originate from Hazrat Nizamuddin.

 

1

09031

ADI-YNRK

DLI

25.10.21 to 28.10.21

2

09032

YNRK-ADI

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

3

09609

UDZ-YNRK

25.10.21 & 28.10.21

4

09610

YNRK-UDZ

26.10.21 & 29.10.21

5

02017

NDLS-DDN

SRE

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

6

02018

DDN-NDLS

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

7

02053

HW-ASR

26.10.21 to 29.10.21 ex 28.10.21

8

02054

ASR-HW

26.10.21 to 29.10.21 ex 28.10.21

9

05001

MFP –DDN

NBD

25.10.21

10

05005

GKP-DDN

27.10.21

11

05006

DDN-GKP

26.10.21 & 28.10.21

12

04229

PRYG-YNRK

26.10.21 & 28.10.21

13

04230

YNRK-PYGS

27.10.21 & 29.10.21

14

04113

SFG-DDN

25.10.21 & 27.10.21

15

04114

DDN-SFG

28.10.21

16

04125

KGM-DDN

27.10.21

17

04126

DDN-KGM

26.10.21 & 28.10.21

18

02171

LTT-HW

NZM

25.10.21 & 28.10.21

19

02172

HW-LTT

26.10.21 & 29.10.21

20

09017

BDTS-HW

27.10.21

21

09018

HW-BDTS

28.10.21

22

09111

BL-HW

26.10.21

23

09112

HW-BL

27.10.21

24

02369

HWH-DDN

LKO

25.10.21 & 27.10.21

25

02370

DDN-HWH

26.10.21 & 28.10.21

26

02327

HWH-DDN

26.10.21

27

02328

DDN-HWH

27.10.21

28

03009

HWH-YNRK

BE

24.10.21 to  27.10.21

29

03010

YNRK-HWH

26.10.21 to  29.10.21

30

04887

RKSH-BME

UMB

25.10.21 to 28.10.21

31

04888

BME-RKSH

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

32

04712

SGNR-HW

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

33

04711

HW-SGNR

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

34

09019

BDTS-HW

MTC

25.10.21 to 28.10.21

35

09020

HW-BDTS

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

36

04265

BSB-DDN

MB

25.10.21 to 28.10.21

37

04266

DDN-BSB

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

Diversion:

 

S.N

Train No 

From – To

Via

JCO

1

05011

LJN-CDG

MB-HPU-MTC-SRE

25.10.21 to 28.10.21

2

05012

CDG-LJN

SRE-MTC-HPU-MB

26.10.21 to 29.10.21

3

02355

PNBE-JAT

MB-HPU-MTC-SRE

26.10.21

4

05933

NTSK-ASR

MB-HPU-MTC-SRE

26.10.21

5

03255

PPTA-CDG

MB-HPU-MTC-SRE

27.10.21

6

02358

ASR-KOAA

SRE-MTC-HPU-MB

28.10.21

7

02325

KOAA-NLDM

MB-HPU-MTC-SRE

28.10.21

8

02318

ASR-KOAA

SRE-MTC-HPU-MB

29.10.21

9

04655

GCT-SVDK

MB-HPU-MTC-SRE

28.10.21

10

01636

BTI-BSB

UMB-GZB-CNB

27.10.21

11

01635

BSB-BTI

CNB-GZB-UMB

28.10.21

12

01653

BSB-SVDK

LKO-CNB-KRJ-MTC-SRE

26.10.21

13

01656

CDG-GKP

UMB-GZB-CNB-LKO

28.10.21

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout