Indian Railways' Northern Railway(NR) zone has issued a list of passenger trains that will be regulated in connection to non-interlocking work with doubling between Saharanpur – Mordabad and Dehradun – Laksar sections of Mordabad Division of Northern Railway.
Here is the full list:
Cancelled Trains:
S.N. Train No. From – To JCO
1
04041
DLI-DDN
25.10.21 to 28.10.21
2
04042
DDN-DLI
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
3
04664
ASR-DDN
25.10.21 to 28.10.21
4
04663
DDN-ASR
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
5
02055
NDLS-DDN
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
6
02056
DDN-NDLS
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
7
04610
SVDK-RKSH
25.10.21 to 28.10.21
8
04609
RKSH-SVDK
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
9
02237
BSB-JAT
25.10.21 to 28.10.21
10
02238
JAT-BSB
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
11
02092
KGM-DDN
26.10.21 , 27.10.21 & 29.10.31
12
02091
DDN-KGM
26.10.21 , 27.10.21 & 29.10.31
13
04717
BKN-HW
25.10.21 & 27.10.21
14
04718
HW-BKN
26.10.21 & 28.10.21
15
02191
JBP-HW
27.10.21
16
02192
HW-JBP
28.10.21
17
04310
DDN-UJN
26.10.21 & 27.10.21
18
04309
UJN-DDN
27.10.21 & 28.10.21
19
04318
DDN-INDB
29.10.21
20
04317
INDB-DDN
30.10.21
21
04373
SRE-DDN
24.10.21 to 29.10.21
22
04374
DDN-SRE
24.10.21 to 29.10.21
Short Termination And Origination Of Trains:
Train No. 09017 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Special, journey commencing on 27th October, 2021 will be short terminated at Hazrat Nizamuddin.
Train No. 09018 Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Special, journey commencing on 28th October, 2021 will short originate from Hazrat Nizamuddin.
Train No. 09019 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Special, journey commencing from 25th to 28th October, 2021 will be short terminated at Meerut City Jn.
Train No. 09020 Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Special, journey commencing from 26th to 29th October, 2021 will short originate from Meerut City Jn.
Train No. 09111 Valsad – Haridwar, journey commencing on 26th October, 2021 will be short terminated at Hazrat Nizamudddin.
Train No. 09112 Haridwar – Valsad, journey commencing on 27th October, 2021 will short originate from Hazrat Nizamuddin.
1
09031
ADI-YNRK
DLI
25.10.21 to 28.10.21
2
09032
YNRK-ADI
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
3
09609
UDZ-YNRK
25.10.21 & 28.10.21
4
09610
YNRK-UDZ
26.10.21 & 29.10.21
5
02017
NDLS-DDN
SRE
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
6
02018
DDN-NDLS
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
7
02053
HW-ASR
26.10.21 to 29.10.21 ex 28.10.21
8
02054
ASR-HW
26.10.21 to 29.10.21 ex 28.10.21
9
05001
MFP –DDN
NBD
25.10.21
10
05005
GKP-DDN
27.10.21
11
05006
DDN-GKP
26.10.21 & 28.10.21
12
04229
PRYG-YNRK
26.10.21 & 28.10.21
13
04230
YNRK-PYGS
27.10.21 & 29.10.21
14
04113
SFG-DDN
25.10.21 & 27.10.21
15
04114
DDN-SFG
28.10.21
16
04125
KGM-DDN
27.10.21
17
04126
DDN-KGM
26.10.21 & 28.10.21
18
02171
LTT-HW
NZM
25.10.21 & 28.10.21
19
02172
HW-LTT
26.10.21 & 29.10.21
20
09017
BDTS-HW
27.10.21
21
09018
HW-BDTS
28.10.21
22
09111
BL-HW
26.10.21
23
09112
HW-BL
27.10.21
24
02369
HWH-DDN
LKO
25.10.21 & 27.10.21
25
02370
DDN-HWH
26.10.21 & 28.10.21
26
02327
HWH-DDN
26.10.21
27
02328
DDN-HWH
27.10.21
28
03009
HWH-YNRK
BE
24.10.21 to 27.10.21
29
03010
YNRK-HWH
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
30
04887
RKSH-BME
UMB
25.10.21 to 28.10.21
31
04888
BME-RKSH
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
32
04712
SGNR-HW
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
33
04711
HW-SGNR
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
34
09019
BDTS-HW
MTC
25.10.21 to 28.10.21
35
09020
HW-BDTS
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
36
04265
BSB-DDN
MB
25.10.21 to 28.10.21
37
04266
DDN-BSB
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
Diversion:
S.N Train No From – To Via JCO
1
05011
LJN-CDG
MB-HPU-MTC-SRE
25.10.21 to 28.10.21
2
05012
CDG-LJN
SRE-MTC-HPU-MB
26.10.21 to 29.10.21
3
02355
PNBE-JAT
MB-HPU-MTC-SRE
26.10.21
4
05933
NTSK-ASR
MB-HPU-MTC-SRE
26.10.21
5
03255
PPTA-CDG
MB-HPU-MTC-SRE
27.10.21
6
02358
ASR-KOAA
SRE-MTC-HPU-MB
28.10.21
7
02325
KOAA-NLDM
MB-HPU-MTC-SRE
28.10.21
8
02318
ASR-KOAA
SRE-MTC-HPU-MB
29.10.21
9
04655
GCT-SVDK
MB-HPU-MTC-SRE
28.10.21
10
01636
BTI-BSB
UMB-GZB-CNB
27.10.21
11
01635
BSB-BTI
CNB-GZB-UMB
28.10.21
12
01653
BSB-SVDK
LKO-CNB-KRJ-MTC-SRE
26.10.21
13
01656
CDG-GKP
UMB-GZB-CNB-LKO
28.10.21
