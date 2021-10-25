Indian Railways' Northern Railway(NR) zone has issued a list of passenger trains that will be regulated in connection to non-interlocking work with doubling between Saharanpur – Mordabad and Dehradun – Laksar sections of Mordabad Division of Northern Railway.

Here is the full list:

Cancelled Trains:

S.N. Train No. From – To JCO 1 04041 DLI-DDN 25.10.21 to 28.10.21 2 04042 DDN-DLI 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 3 04664 ASR-DDN 25.10.21 to 28.10.21 4 04663 DDN-ASR 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 5 02055 NDLS-DDN 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 6 02056 DDN-NDLS 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 7 04610 SVDK-RKSH 25.10.21 to 28.10.21 8 04609 RKSH-SVDK 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 9 02237 BSB-JAT 25.10.21 to 28.10.21 10 02238 JAT-BSB 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 11 02092 KGM-DDN 26.10.21 , 27.10.21 & 29.10.31 12 02091 DDN-KGM 26.10.21 , 27.10.21 & 29.10.31 13 04717 BKN-HW 25.10.21 & 27.10.21 14 04718 HW-BKN 26.10.21 & 28.10.21 15 02191 JBP-HW 27.10.21 16 02192 HW-JBP 28.10.21 17 04310 DDN-UJN 26.10.21 & 27.10.21 18 04309 UJN-DDN 27.10.21 & 28.10.21 19 04318 DDN-INDB 29.10.21 20 04317 INDB-DDN 30.10.21 21 04373 SRE-DDN 24.10.21 to 29.10.21 22 04374 DDN-SRE 24.10.21 to 29.10.21

Short Termination And Origination Of Trains:

Train No. 09017 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Special, journey commencing on 27th October, 2021 will be short terminated at Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Train No. 09018 Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Special, journey commencing on 28th October, 2021 will short originate from Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Train No. 09019 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Special, journey commencing from 25th to 28th October, 2021 will be short terminated at Meerut City Jn.

Train No. 09020 Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Special, journey commencing from 26th to 29th October, 2021 will short originate from Meerut City Jn.

Train No. 09111 Valsad – Haridwar, journey commencing on 26th October, 2021 will be short terminated at Hazrat Nizamudddin.

Train No. 09112 Haridwar – Valsad, journey commencing on 27th October, 2021 will short originate from Hazrat Nizamuddin.

1 09031 ADI-YNRK DLI 25.10.21 to 28.10.21 2 09032 YNRK-ADI 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 3 09609 UDZ-YNRK 25.10.21 & 28.10.21 4 09610 YNRK-UDZ 26.10.21 & 29.10.21 5 02017 NDLS-DDN SRE 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 6 02018 DDN-NDLS 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 7 02053 HW-ASR 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 ex 28.10.21 8 02054 ASR-HW 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 ex 28.10.21 9 05001 MFP –DDN NBD 25.10.21 10 05005 GKP-DDN 27.10.21 11 05006 DDN-GKP 26.10.21 & 28.10.21 12 04229 PRYG-YNRK 26.10.21 & 28.10.21 13 04230 YNRK-PYGS 27.10.21 & 29.10.21 14 04113 SFG-DDN 25.10.21 & 27.10.21 15 04114 DDN-SFG 28.10.21 16 04125 KGM-DDN 27.10.21 17 04126 DDN-KGM 26.10.21 & 28.10.21 18 02171 LTT-HW NZM 25.10.21 & 28.10.21 19 02172 HW-LTT 26.10.21 & 29.10.21 20 09017 BDTS-HW 27.10.21 21 09018 HW-BDTS 28.10.21 22 09111 BL-HW 26.10.21 23 09112 HW-BL 27.10.21 24 02369 HWH-DDN LKO 25.10.21 & 27.10.21 25 02370 DDN-HWH 26.10.21 & 28.10.21 26 02327 HWH-DDN 26.10.21 27 02328 DDN-HWH 27.10.21 28 03009 HWH-YNRK BE 24.10.21 to 27.10.21 29 03010 YNRK-HWH 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 30 04887 RKSH-BME UMB 25.10.21 to 28.10.21 31 04888 BME-RKSH 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 32 04712 SGNR-HW 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 33 04711 HW-SGNR 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 34 09019 BDTS-HW MTC 25.10.21 to 28.10.21 35 09020 HW-BDTS 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 36 04265 BSB-DDN MB 25.10.21 to 28.10.21 37 04266 DDN-BSB 26.10.21 to 29.10.21

Diversion:

S.N Train No From – To Via JCO 1 05011 LJN-CDG MB-HPU-MTC-SRE 25.10.21 to 28.10.21 2 05012 CDG-LJN SRE-MTC-HPU-MB 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 3 02355 PNBE-JAT MB-HPU-MTC-SRE 26.10.21 4 05933 NTSK-ASR MB-HPU-MTC-SRE 26.10.21 5 03255 PPTA-CDG MB-HPU-MTC-SRE 27.10.21 6 02358 ASR-KOAA SRE-MTC-HPU-MB 28.10.21 7 02325 KOAA-NLDM MB-HPU-MTC-SRE 28.10.21 8 02318 ASR-KOAA SRE-MTC-HPU-MB 29.10.21 9 04655 GCT-SVDK MB-HPU-MTC-SRE 28.10.21 10 01636 BTI-BSB UMB-GZB-CNB 27.10.21 11 01635 BSB-BTI CNB-GZB-UMB 28.10.21 12 01653 BSB-SVDK LKO-CNB-KRJ-MTC-SRE 26.10.21 13 01656 CDG-GKP UMB-GZB-CNB-LKO 28.10.21

