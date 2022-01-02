2 min read.Updated: 02 Jan 2022, 07:56 AM ISTLivemint
Indian Railways said that it will operate a special infrastructure block due to which few long-distance passenger trains will remain cancelled
Indian Railways’Central Railway(CR) will operate a special infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Kalva and Diva for cut and connection of newly laid slow line with existing slow lines for diversion in connection with Thane - Diva 5th and 6th lines.
The block will be operated on Up and Down slow lines from 02.00 hrs of Sunday(02 January) to 02.00 hrs of Monday( 03 January) by Indian Railways.
Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 3.1.2022(Monday) 11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express 11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express
Short termination / Short origination of Express trains 17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and 17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune. 11030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Exp JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and 11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Exp JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune
Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.
Impact on Suburban Services in Mumbai:
Up slow / semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 23.52 hrs on 1.1.2021 to 23.52 hrs on 2.1.2022 will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva stations and further re-diverted on Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule
Down slow/semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 05.05 hrs on 2.1.2022 to 01.15 hrs on 3.1.2022 will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar, Thakurli stations and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.