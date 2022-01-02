Indian Railways cancels these 14 trains originating from Mumbai. Check full list

Mail/Express Services:Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 1.1.2022 (Saturday)12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express17611 Nanded – Mumbai Rajyarani ExpressCancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 2.1.2022 (Sunday)11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express12139 Mumbai – Nagpur Sevagram Express11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani ExpressCancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 3.1.2022(Monday)11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express11140 Gadag-Mumbai ExpressShort termination / Short origination of Express trains17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune.11030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Exp JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and 11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Exp JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from PunePassengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.