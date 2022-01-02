Indian Railways cancels these 14 trains originating from Mumbai. Check full list

Indian Railways cancels these 14 trains originating from Mumbai. Check full list2 min read . 07:56 AM IST
- Indian Railways said that it will operate a special infrastructure block due to which few long-distance passenger trains will remain cancelled
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways’Central Railway(CR) will operate a special infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Kalva and Diva for cut and connection of newly laid slow line with existing slow lines for diversion in connection with Thane - Diva 5th and 6th lines.
Indian Railways’Central Railway(CR) will operate a special infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Kalva and Diva for cut and connection of newly laid slow line with existing slow lines for diversion in connection with Thane - Diva 5th and 6th lines.
The block will be operated on Up and Down slow lines from 02.00 hrs of Sunday(02 January) to 02.00 hrs of Monday( 03 January) by Indian Railways.
The block will be operated on Up and Down slow lines from 02.00 hrs of Sunday(02 January) to 02.00 hrs of Monday( 03 January) by Indian Railways.
As a result of this block, few long-distance passenger trains will remain cancelled during this period. The list of trains that will remain cancelled due to the 24 hours block:
As a result of this block, few long-distance passenger trains will remain cancelled during this period. The list of trains that will remain cancelled due to the 24 hours block:
Mail/Express Services:Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 1.1.2022 (Saturday)12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express17611 Nanded – Mumbai Rajyarani ExpressCancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 2.1.2022 (Sunday)11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express12139 Mumbai – Nagpur Sevagram Express11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani ExpressCancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 3.1.2022(Monday)11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express11140 Gadag-Mumbai ExpressShort termination / Short origination of Express trains17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune.11030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Exp JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and 11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Exp JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from PunePassengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.
Mail/Express Services:Cancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 1.1.2022 (Saturday)12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express17611 Nanded – Mumbai Rajyarani ExpressCancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 2.1.2022 (Sunday)11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express12139 Mumbai – Nagpur Sevagram Express11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani ExpressCancellation of Express trains Journey Commencing on 3.1.2022(Monday)11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express11140 Gadag-Mumbai ExpressShort termination / Short origination of Express trains17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune.11030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Exp JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and 11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Exp JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from PunePassengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.
Impact on Suburban Services in Mumbai:
Impact on Suburban Services in Mumbai:
Up slow / semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 23.52 hrs on 1.1.2021 to 23.52 hrs on 2.1.2022 will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva stations and further re-diverted on Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule
Up slow / semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 23.52 hrs on 1.1.2021 to 23.52 hrs on 2.1.2022 will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva stations and further re-diverted on Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule
Down slow/semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 05.05 hrs on 2.1.2022 to 01.15 hrs on 3.1.2022 will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar, Thakurli stations and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
Down slow/semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 05.05 hrs on 2.1.2022 to 01.15 hrs on 3.1.2022 will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar, Thakurli stations and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.
Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.
Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.
Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.
Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers.
Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers.
Dombivli Originating / terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period.
Dombivli Originating / terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period.
During the block period slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivli and Diva.
During the block period slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivli and Diva.
“After the block Up and Down slow line services will run via newly laid Up and Down slow line through rail fly over and will halt at the new platform of Mumbra station."
“After the block Up and Down slow line services will run via newly laid Up and Down slow line through rail fly over and will halt at the new platform of Mumbra station."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!