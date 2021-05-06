Subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian Railways cancels these 28 special train services from 9 May: Full list

Indian Railways cancels these 28 special train services from 9 May: Full list

Discontinuation of services of few trains due to poor patronization, the Railways said.
1 min read . 07:57 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • As per a statement issued by the Railways authorities, the special trains will be discontinued from 9 May until further notice

The Indian Railways authorities cancelled 28 pairs of long-distance special train services due to "poor patronisation" amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

As per a statement issued by the authorities, the special trains will be discontinued from 9 May until further notice.

The special train services including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto Express trains and othecome under the administration of the Northern Railways zone.

The special trains include Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto Express and others.
The special trains include Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto Express and others.
Earlier today, the Eastern Railways zone decided to cancel the following special train services starting from 7 May.

  • Train Number 02019 Howrah – Ranchi Special train, operating six days a week except on Sundays, is cancelled
  • Train Number 02339 Howrah – Dhanbad Special train, operating everyday, is cancelled
  • Train Number 03028 Azimganj – Howrah Special train, operating on a daily basis, is cancelled
  • Train Number 03501 Haldia – Asansol Special train, operating six days a week except on Sundays, is cancelled
  • Train Number 03118 Lalgola – Kolkata Special train, operating on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, is cancelled
  • Train Number 03117 Kolkata – Lalgola Special train, operating on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, is cancelled

The South Central Railway (SCR) has also cancelled several trains scheduled to run between 28 April and 1. These trains ply on the routes such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Secundrabad, Hyderabad.

