Indian Railways cancels these 28 special train services from 9 May: Full list

Train Number 02019 Howrah – Ranchi Special train, operating six days a week except on Sundays, is cancelled

Train Number 02339 Howrah – Dhanbad Special train, operating everyday, is cancelled

Train Number 03028 Azimganj – Howrah Special train, operating on a daily basis, is cancelled

Train Number 03501 Haldia – Asansol Special train, operating six days a week except on Sundays, is cancelled

Train Number 03118 Lalgola – Kolkata Special train, operating on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, is cancelled

Train Number 03117 Kolkata – Lalgola Special train, operating on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, is cancelled

The South Central Railway (SCR) has also cancelled several trains scheduled to run between 28 April and 1. These trains ply on the routes such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Secundrabad, Hyderabad.