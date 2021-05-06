Indian Railways cancels these 28 special train services from 9 May: Full list

Indian Railways cancels these 28 special train services from 9 May: Full list1 min read . 07:57 PM IST
- As per a statement issued by the Railways authorities, the special trains will be discontinued from 9 May until further notice
The Indian Railways authorities cancelled 28 pairs of long-distance special train services due to "poor patronisation" amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country.
As per a statement issued by the authorities, the special trains will be discontinued from 9 May until further notice.
The special train services including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto Express trains and othecome under the administration of the Northern Railways zone.
Earlier today, the Eastern Railways zone decided to cancel the following special train services starting from 7 May.
The South Central Railway (SCR) has also cancelled several trains scheduled to run between 28 April and 1. These trains ply on the routes such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Secundrabad, Hyderabad.
