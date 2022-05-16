Indian Railways' North East Frontier Railway(NFR) zone in a statement said that in view of water logging and landslides due to heavy rain, at Km 113/4-5 between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao, at Km 131/1-2 between Bandarkhal and Ditokcherra sections and other several locations in Lumding - Badarpur hill section of Lumding division, services of trains have been cancelled and partially cancelled."

