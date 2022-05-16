This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Massive landslides and waterlogging resulted in huge damages to the railway track, bridges, and road communications in hilly terrain, according to Indian Railways
Indian Railways' North East Frontier Railway(NFR) zone in a statement said that in view of water logging and landslides due to heavy rain, at Km 113/4-5 between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao, at Km 131/1-2 between Bandarkhal and Ditokcherra sections and other several locations in Lumding - Badarpur hill section of Lumding division, services of trains have been cancelled and partially cancelled."
Partially Cancelled/Short Termination/Short Origination of Trains:
Train No. 13173 Sealdah - Agartala Kanchanjungha express, commencing journey on 17, 19 and 20 May will be short terminated at Lumding and remain partially cancelled between Lumding and Agartala.
Train No 13174 Agartala - Sealdah Kanchanjungha express, commencing journey on 17, 19 and 21 and 22 May will be short originated at Lumding and remain partially cancelled between Agartala and Lumding.
Train No.13175 Sealdah - Silchar Kanchanjungha express, commencing journey on 16, 18 and 21 May will be short terminated at Lumding and remain partially cancelled between Lumding and Silchar.
Train No.13176 Silchar - Sealdah Kanchanjungha express, commencing journey on 18, 20 and 23 May will be short originated at Lumding and remain partially cancelled between Silchar and Lumding.
Train No.12515 Coimbatore - Silchar express, commencing journey on 15 May will be short terminated at Lumding and remain partially cancelled between Lumding and Silchar.
Train No.12508 Silchar - Thiruvananthapuram Central express, commencing journey on 19 May will be short originated at Guwahati and remain partially cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati.