Indian Railways cancels these trains due to farmers' agitation. Check details

Northern Railways has cancelled, short terminated and diverted some trains keeping in view the farmers' agitation in Punjab against farm bills. Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways Deepak Kumar informed the development on Monday regarding the disruption in the regular functioning of the trains.

Trains which have been cancelled, short terminated or diverted

Cancelled trains

The 02425/ 02426 New Delhi- Jammutawi-New Delhi Rajdhani express special train journey commencing from October 19 to 20 has been cancelled. The 22439 /22440 New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi Vande Bharat express train journey commencing on October 19 was cancelled.

The 02461 New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra express special train journey commencing from October 20 to 21 has been cancelled. The 02462 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- NewDelhi express special train journey commencing from October 19 to 20 has also been cancelled.

The 02011/ 02012 New Delhi- Kalka - New Delhi Shatabdi express special train journey and the 02029/ 02030 New Delhi- Amritsar - New Delhi Shatabdi express special train commencing from October 19 to 20 have been cancelled.

The 02054/ 02053Haridwar - Amritsar - Haridwar Jan Shatabdi express special train journey commencing from October 20 to 21 has been cancelled. 02422 Jammutawi -Ajmer express special train journey commencing on October 20 has been cancelled while the 02421 Ajmer - Jammutawi express special train journey commencing on October 21 has also been cancelled.

The 02231 Lucknow -Chandigarh express special train journey commencing on October 20 has been cancelled. Consequently, the 02232 Chandigarh-Lucknow express special train journey commencing on October 21 has been cancelled.

The 04887 Barmer - Rishikesh express special train journey commencing on October 20 has been cancelled and the 04888 Rishikesh-Barmer express special train journey commencing on October 21 has been cancelled.

The 04519/ 04520 Delhi -Bhatinda -Delhi express special train and the 02471/ 02472 Sriganganagar- Delhi -Sriganganagar express special train commencing on October 20 have been cancelled.

Short terminated

The 02903 Mumbai Central- Amritsar express train journey commencing from October 17 to 18 has been short terminated at Ambala while the 02904 Amritsar- Mumbai Central express train journey commencing from October 19 to 20 has been short originate from Ambala and remain partially cancelled between Ambala - Amritsar-Ambala.

The 02925 Bandra Terminus- Amritsar express train journey

commencing from October 18 to 19 have been short terminated at Ambala. Consequently, the 02926 Amritsar- Bandra Terminus express train journey commencing from October 20 to 21 have been short originated from Ambala and remain partially cancelled between Ambala - Amritsar- Ambala.

The 02715 Nanded - Amritsar express train journey commencing from October 18 to 19 has been short terminated at New Delhi while the 02716 Amritsar-Nanded express train journey commencing from October 20 to 21 has been short originate from New Delhi and remain partially cancelled between New Delhi- Amritsar-New Delhi

The 03307 Dhanbad -Ferozpur express train journey commencing from October 17 to 18 has been short terminated at Ambala and the 03308 Ferozpur- Dhanbad express train journey commencing from October 19 to 29 has been short originated from Ambala and will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Ferozpur-Ambala.

The 04649 Jaynagar - Amritsar express train journey commencing October 18 have been short terminated at Ambala. Consequently the 04650 Amritsar-jaynagar express special train journey commencing on October 19 and 21 has been short originate from Ambala and remain partially cancelled between Amritsar-Ambala.

The 04673 Jaynagar-Amritsar express special train journey commencing on October 19 have been short terminated at Ambala while the 04674 Amritsar-Jaynagar express train journey commencing on October 20 has been short originated from Ambala and remain partially cancelled between Amritsar-Ambala.

The 02057 NewDelhi- Unahimachal express train journey commencing from October 19 and 20 has been short terminated at Ambala. Consequently, the 02058 Unahimachal -NewDelhi express train journey commencing from October 20 to 21 has been short originated from Ambala and remain partially cancelled between Ambala- Unahimchal -Ambala.

The 04651 Jaynagar - Amritsar express special train journey commencing on October 20 will be short terminated at Delhi while the 04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar express special train journeys commencing on October 21 will short originate from Delhi. It will remain partially cancelled between Delhi and Amritsar.

The 02357Kolkata - Amritsar express special train journey commencing on October 20 will be short terminated at Ambala. The 02358 Amritsar-Kolkata express special train journeys commencing on October 22 has been short originated from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala and Amritsar.

The 04654 Amritsar - Newjalpaiguri express special train journey commencing on October 21 has been short originated from Saharanpur. It will remain partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Amritsar.

The 09025 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar express special train journey commencing on October 19 has been short terminated at Ambala and the 09026 Amritsar - Bandra Terminus express special train journeys commencing on October 21 has been short originated from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala and Amritsar.

The 02237 Varanasi -Jammutawi express special train journey commencing on October 20 has been short terminated at Saharanpur. Consequently, the 02238 Jammutawi - Varanasi express special train journeys commencing on October 21 has been short originated from Saharanpur. It will remain partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Jammutawi.

The 04131 Prayag -Udhampur express special train journey commencing on October 20 has been short terminated at Saharanpur and the 04132 Udhampur - Prayag express special train journeys commencing on October 21 has been short originated from Saharanpur. It will remain partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Jammutawi.

The 02355 Patna -Jammutawi express special train journey commencing on October 20 has been short terminated at Bareilly while the 02356 Jammutawi - Patna express special train journeys commencing on October 21 have been short originated from Bareilly. It will remain partially cancelled between Bareilly and Jammutawi.

The 00901 Bandra Terminus - Jammutawi parcel express special train journey commencing on October 18 has been short terminated at Ambala while the 00902 Jammutawi - Bandra Terminus parcel express special train journeys commencing on October 20 have been short originated from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala and Jammutawi.

Diverted train

The 00468 Amritsar-Howrah express special train journey commencing on October 19 has been short originated from Delhi. It will remain partially cancelled between Delhi and Amritsar while the 05910 Lalgarh- Dibrugarh express train journey commencing from October 19 to 20 has been diverted to run via Hanumangarh-Hisar-Bhiwani- Rohtak.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via