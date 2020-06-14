Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has luanched an AI enabled robot 'Captain Arjun ((Always be Responsible and Just Use to be Nice) ' to intensify the screening and surveillance of railway passengers and railway staff.

This innovation will help Indian Railways to modernise its security measures at the time of covid-19

The robot is launched to screen passengers while they board trains and keep a watch on anti-social elements.

On this occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager of Central Railway appreciated the innovation by the Railway Protection Force and said “The Robotic Captain Arjun will protect the passengers and the staff from any possible infection and also its surveillance will provide enhanced security".

How will Captain Arjun function

Captain Arjun is equipped with a motion sensor, one PTZ camera (Pan, Tilt, Zoom Camera) and one Dome Camera. The Cameras use Artificial Intelligence algorithms to track suspicious activity and antisocial activity, have an inbuilt siren, motion activated spotlight H-264 Processor, there is also an in-built internal storage for recording in case there is a network failure. Captain Arjun does thermal screening and records the temperature in a digital display panel with a response time of 0.5 seconds and if temperature is higher than reference range, it sounds an abnormal automatic alarm with a counting capacity of 999.

Captain Arjun has adopted a two-way communication mode, voice and video and also speaks in local language. It is housed with speakers to spread awareness messages on covid-19. Captain Arjun also has a sensor-based sanitizer and mask dispenser and can move. The robot has a floor sanitisation facility with good battery backup. It has rugged wheels which support all kinds of surfaces.

The success of this Artificial Intelligence enabled Robotic Captain Arjun will give enough protective cover to the railway passengers while undergoing the screening with no manual encounters at the same time its surveillance feature will prove to be a great deterrent to any unusual occurrences and will ensure security in the railway premises

