Indian Railways' 'Captain Arjun' to screen passengers for covid-19

Captain Arjun is equipped with a motion sensor, one PTZ camera (Pan, Tilt, Zoom Camera) and one Dome Camera. The Cameras use Artificial Intelligence algorithms to track suspicious activity and antisocial activity, have an inbuilt siren, motion activated spotlight H-264 Processor, there is also an in-built internal storage for recording in case there is a network failure. Captain Arjun does thermal screening and records the temperature in a digital display panel with a response time of 0.5 seconds and if temperature is higher than reference range, it sounds an abnormal automatic alarm with a counting capacity of 999.