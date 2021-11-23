The Indian Railways has changed the uniform of the staff on board the IRCTC-operated Ramayan Express after seers from Ujjain objected to the saffron attire of the waiters. The seers threatened to stop the train on December 12 if the dress code was not withdrawn. Consequently, the railways changed the uniform to normal shirts and trousers and traditional headgear. The waiters will, however, wear saffron masks and gloves.

