Indian Railways changes the timetable of these passenger trains. Check details
- A total of 18 passenger train timings were revised which operate from the Danapur and Samastipur Railway Division of the East Central Railway
Indian Railways' East Central Railway(ECR) has rescheduled some of the services of the passenger train services. A total of 18 passenger train timings were revised which operate from the Danapur and Samastipur Railway Division of the East Central Railway. A senior railway official said that the new timetable will be implemented from today.
