Indian Railways' East Central Railway(ECR) has rescheduled some of the services of the passenger train services. A total of 18 passenger train timings were revised which operate from the Danapur and Samastipur Railway Division of the East Central Railway. A senior railway official said that the new timetable will be implemented from today.

Full list of revised timings:

Train No. 03337 (Patna-Gaya Memu): The train will depart from Gaya station at 9.30 am.

Train No. 03335 (Patna-Gaya Memu): The train will arrive Gaya station at 8.20 am.

Train No. 03263 (Patna-Gaya Memu): The tain will arrive Gaya station at 1.05 am.

Train No. 03217 (Barauni-Danapur Memu): The train will arrive Danapur station at 9.30 am.

Train No. 03286 (Ara-Patna Memu): The train will arrive at Patana station at 5.30 am.

Train No. 03353 (Patna-Gaya Memu): The train will arrive Gaya station at 11 am.

Train No. 03222 (Ara-Patna Memu): The train will arrive Patna station at 8.45 am.

Train No. 03365 (Patna-Gaya Memu): The train will arrive Gaya station at 4.45 pm

Train No. 03629 (Tilaiya-Danapur Passenger): The train will arrive Danapur station at 12.55 am.

Train No. 03268 (Patna-Kiul Memu): The train will arrive Kiul station at 2.05 am.

Train No. 03224 (Fatuha-Rajgir Memu): The train will arrive at Rajgir station at 8.30 pm.

Train No. 05243 (Saharsa-Samastipur Memu): The train will arrive Samastipur station at 8.35 pm

Train No. 05222 (Samastipur-Saharsa Demu): The train will arrive Saharsa station at 11.25 pm.

Train No. 05259 (Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj Memu): The train will arrive Narkatiaganj station at 8.35 pm.

Train No. 05514 (Jaynagar-Samastipur Passenger): The train will arrive at Samastipur station at 12.43 pm.

Train No. 05221 (Saharsa-Samastipur Demu): The train will arrive Samastipur station at 3.35 pm.

Train No. 05209 (Raxaul-Narkatiaganj Demu): The train will arrive Narkatiaganj station at 9.05 pm.

Train No. 03284 (Patna-Barauni Memu): The train will arrive Barauni station at 1.10 pm.