Home / News / India /  Indian Railways changes the timetable of these passenger trains. Check details
Back

Indian Railways' East Central Railway(ECR) has rescheduled some of the services of the passenger train services. A total of 18 passenger train timings were revised which operate from the Danapur and Samastipur Railway Division of the East Central Railway. A senior railway official said that the new timetable will be implemented from today.

Full list of revised timings: 

Train No. 03337 (Patna-Gaya Memu): The train will depart from Gaya station at 9.30 am.

Train No. 03335 (Patna-Gaya Memu): The train will arrive Gaya station at 8.20 am.

Train No. 03263 (Patna-Gaya Memu): The tain will arrive Gaya station at 1.05 am.

Train No. 03217 (Barauni-Danapur Memu): The train will arrive Danapur station at 9.30 am.

Train No. 03286 (Ara-Patna Memu): The train will arrive at Patana station at 5.30 am.

Train No. 03353 (Patna-Gaya Memu): The train will arrive Gaya station at 11 am.

Train No. 03222 (Ara-Patna Memu): The train will arrive Patna station at 8.45 am.

Train No. 03365 (Patna-Gaya Memu): The train will arrive Gaya station at 4.45 pm

Train No. 03629 (Tilaiya-Danapur Passenger): The train will arrive Danapur station at 12.55 am.

Train No. 03268 (Patna-Kiul Memu): The train will arrive Kiul station at 2.05 am.

Train No. 03224 (Fatuha-Rajgir Memu): The train will arrive at Rajgir station at 8.30 pm.

Train No. 05243 (Saharsa-Samastipur Memu): The train will arrive Samastipur station at 8.35 pm

Train No. 05222 (Samastipur-Saharsa Demu): The train will arrive Saharsa station at 11.25 pm.

Train No. 05259 (Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj Memu): The train will arrive Narkatiaganj station at 8.35 pm.

Train No. 05514 (Jaynagar-Samastipur Passenger): The train will arrive at Samastipur station at 12.43 pm.

Train No. 05221 (Saharsa-Samastipur Demu): The train will arrive Samastipur station at 3.35 pm.

Train No. 05209 (Raxaul-Narkatiaganj Demu): The train will arrive Narkatiaganj station at 9.05 pm.

Train No. 03284 (Patna-Barauni Memu): The train will arrive Barauni station at 1.10 pm.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x