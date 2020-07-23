Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Indian Railways changing reservation system for QR scanning of tickets
Indian Railways new initiative was launched on 22 July.

Indian Railways changing reservation system for QR scanning of tickets

1 min read . 11:01 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

With this move, the railway officials aim to reduce human-to-human contact amid coronavirus pandemic

Railway ticket examiners have started checking tickets by scanning QR codes printed on tickets under Moradabad division of Northern Railways. With this move, the railway officials aim to reduce human-to-human contact amid coronavirus pandemic.

Railway ticket examiners have started checking tickets by scanning QR codes printed on tickets under Moradabad division of Northern Railways. With this move, the railway officials aim to reduce human-to-human contact amid coronavirus pandemic.

Informing about the new initiative, launched on 22 July, Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager Tarun Prakash said, as quoted by News Agency ANI, "We have made modification in our ticket reservation system, enabling it to issue a unique QR code to every ticket which can be scanned by the examiners through hand-held terminals or other devices that can scan QR codes."

Informing about the new initiative, launched on 22 July, Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager Tarun Prakash said, as quoted by News Agency ANI, "We have made modification in our ticket reservation system, enabling it to issue a unique QR code to every ticket which can be scanned by the examiners through hand-held terminals or other devices that can scan QR codes."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Last year, the North Western Railway had come up with the introduction of QR Codes for 12 stations to get unreserved tickets easily on mobile.

How to book tickets through QR codes

To book a ticket through QR codes, the user is required to download the UTS application from Google Play Store and complete the 'registration' and 'login' process. Following the login, the user is required to select QR booking in the 'book ticket' menu and scan the QR code provided at the station premises. Selection of the destination and other required fields would result in the completion of the booking process.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Centre is planning to auction railway stations to private players after modernising the facilities. Addressing a webinar organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here, the Union railway minister said the bids for privatising the trains were "all out and well responded".

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated