Railways: Chennai-Delhi, Chennai-Mumbai-Chennai-Kolkata to take less time

Railway Board and Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluruhave stipulated certain requirements to be complied for upgrading Chennai – Gudur section to the recommended speed standards. A series of trial runs were conducted by Railways and RDSO for assessing the fitness of tracks, traction, signals and rolling stock. o­n compliance of all the requirements laid down, the section was authorized fit for running trains at 130 Kmph o­n 5 OCtober 2022.