The Ministry of Railways today denied the reports doing rounds in a certain section of media about the resumption of normal train service from April in view of declining covid-19 cases in the country.

The Railway Ministry clarified in a statement,"Clarification is constantly being given to the media about it for last few days. It is being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations."

"Railways has been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner," it further said.

At present more than 65% trains are running. More than 250 plus trains were added in January alone and more trains will be added gradually.

The ministry said all factors need to be taken care off and inputs of all stake holders are to be factored.

All are requested to avoid speculation. Media and public will be duly informed as and when such a decision is taken.

Meanwhile,the railways' revenue in 2020 declined by ₹36,993 crore as compared to the previous year due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said this decline in revenue was due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, consequential lockdown and partial operation of passenger services.

"Total traffic revenue of railways in the current year to end of December 2020 has declined by ₹36,993.82 crore compared to corresponding period of last year. Out of this, ₹32,768.97 crore is on account of decline in passenger revenues during this period," he said.

The minister also provided a list of losses incurred by zonal railways.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Indian Railways has not been encouraging movement of passengers to effectively manage the pandemic and contain its spread. Keeping in view the concerns and suggestions of state governments to efficiently manage COVID-19 pandemic, special trains are operated," he said.

