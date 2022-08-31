Indian Railways clarifies GST rules applicable on train ticket cancellation

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hrs and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges shall be 25% of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned in the above clause. Less than 12 hours and upto four hours before the scheduled departure of the train up to chart preparation which is earlier, 50% of the fare paid subject to the minimum cancellation charges. The Chart preparation time is the time for the chart preparation from the train Originating Station or from the previous chart Preparation station.