Indian Railways clarifies on higher fares being charged for short travel

Indian Railways today issued a clarification on higher fares being charged for the short distance travel by the railway passengers.

The Ministry of Railways issued the clarification after it was reported in certain sections of media that Indian Railways was charging higher fares from the passengers travelling in the short-distance trains.

"These slightly higher fares for passenger and other short distance trains had been introduced to discourage people from avoidable travels and those which are not most necessary. These fares are fixed at unreserved price of mail/ express trains for the same distance," the Railway Ministry said in a statement

"Covid is still around and in fact worsening in some states. Visitors from many States are being subjected to screening in other areas and discouraged to travel.

Little higher price is be seen as proactive measure of Indian Railways to prevent crowding in trains and stop Covid from spreading.

Indian Railways had to stop running of regular trains due to Covid related nationwide lockdown on March 22 last year as a measure to counter the spread of Coronavirus.

Indian Railways is constantly increasing the number of passenger carrying trains in a graded manner. Full restoration of regular services of passenger trains, to pre Covid times, is to be considered keeping in view a range of factors and operational circumstances.

During challenging times of Covid, Indian Railways has operationalized almost 65 % of the Mail/Express trains and over 90 % of suburban services as compared to the pre lock down times.

Total 1250 Mail/Express, 5350 suburban services & more than 326 passenger trains are presently in operation average on a daily basis.

Short distance passenger trains running presently constitute less than 3% of total trains. More such trains are in the pipeline in consultation with the State Governments. Such short distance trains require interstate discussions and concurrence of all concerned.

Keeping in view the prevailing COVID situation, after introduction of Mail/Express trains, Railways is gradually operationalizing passenger trains taking all necessary precautions and making additional efforts.

Health situation of states, and the views of the state governments, etc need to be taken in into account before getting into normal operations.

It may be noted that Passenger operations have always been subsidized by railways. Normally, Railways bears a loss on every journey by a passenger.

Railways has been running trains in Covid times in most challenging circumstances. Many trains are being run in spite of low occupancy for the benefit of people.

Not only this, Railways has taken special care about those travelling by lowest fare in trains so that even in Covid times they bear the least burden. In all the trains that are being run, besides other classes, the trains have a large number of 2S class coaches which have the lowest fare in the reserved category.40 % of the passengers have travelled in 2S class in much better traveling conditions than pre Covid, unreserved travelling situations.

With a view to regulate rush at stations and in trains, passenger trains are being charged slightly more fare than pre-Covid times and a close watch is being kept on its patronisation. The situation is being constantly monitored to ensure restoration of services in keeping with the protocols necessary to be followed during Covid times.

