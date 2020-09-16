Indian Railways' clone train scheme for waitlisted passengers explained

Indian Railways on Tuesday announced that it will introduce 40(20 pairs) of new trains under the 'clone train' scheme.

Ministry of Railways had issued a statement on Tuesday and said that starting from 21 September these clone trains will be operated which will benefit the waitlisted passengers and who do not get confirmed reservations on the regular trains.

Here is 10 points updates that you need to know about Indian Railways latest initiative:

A clone train will be train which will be running with the same number like the actual train. For example 02563 clone special train will run from Saharsa in Bihar to New Delhi but will have few stoppages enroute. It will halt at total 5 places towards its journey to New Delhi. The reservation for these trains will start on 19 September.

The advance reservation period for these trains will be 10 days.

The 19 pairs of clone special trains will run by utilising Humsafar rakes. One pair 04251/04252 Lucknow-Delhi clone special shall run as Jan Shatabdi Express.

Indian Railways said that the clone train will have a speed higher than the existing special train.

The clone trains will primarily be 3 AC trains and run ahead of the already operating special trains.

These trains will run in addition to the 310 special trains already in service and their stoppages will be limited to operational halt or the Divisional Headquarters en-route (if any).

According to the list of trains being run by the Railways, 10 trains (5 pairs) will operate between Bihar and Delhi under the East Central Railways.

The two trains operating under the Northeast Frontier Railway are also from Bihar: Katihar to Delhi and back.The Northern Railway will also run 10 trains (5 pairs) which will operate between Delhi and Bihar and back, West Bengal to Delhi, Punjab to West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh to Delhi among others.The South Central Railway will operate two trains between Danapur (Bihar) to Secunderabad and back.

The South Western Railway will operate 6 trains (3 pairs) between Goa and Delhi, Karnataka-Bihar and Karnataka-Delhi. The Western Railway will run 10 trains (5 pairs) between Bihar (Darbhanga)-Gujarat(Ahmedabad), Delhi-Gujarat, Bihar (Chhapra) to Gujarat (Surat), Mumbai-Punjab, Gujarat(Ahmedabad)-Bihar (Patna).

Full list of clone special trains, timings and stoppages:

Clone train between Bengaluru and Danapur (Train No. 06509/ 06510 )

Clone train between Yesvantpur and Nizamuddin (Train No. 06523/ 06524)

Clone train between Ahmedabad and Darbhanga (Train No. 09465/ 09466 )

Clone train between Ahmedabad and Delhi (Train No. 09415/ 09416 )

Clone train between Surat and Chhapra (Train No. 09065/ 09066 )

Clone train between Bandra (T) and Amritsar (Train No. 09025/ 09026)

Clone train between Ahmedabad and Patna (Train No.09447/ 09448 )

Clone train between New Delhi and Rajgir (Train No. 03391/ 03392)

Clone train between New Delhi and Saharsa (Train No. 02563/ 02564)

Clone train between New Delhi and Darbhanga (Train No. 02569/ 02570)

Clone train between Muzaffarpur and Delhi (Train No. 02573/ 02574)

Clone train between Rajendra Nagar and New Delhi (Train No. 03293/ 03294)

Clone train between Katihar and Delhi (Train No. 05485/ 05486)

Clone train between New Jalpaiguri and Amritsar (Train No. 04653/ 04654)

Clone train between Jaynagar and Amritsar (Train No. 04651/04652)

Clone train between Varanasi and New Delhi (Train No. 04059/ 04060)

Clone train between Ballia and Delhi (Train No. 04055/ 04056)

Clone train between Lucknow and New Delhi (Train No. 04251/ 04252

Clone train between Secunderabad and Danapur (Train No. 02787/ 02788 )

Clone train between Vasco and Nizamuddin (Train No. 07379/ 07380 )





