Indian Railways comes up with special menu for Navratri

The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced a special menu for devotees travelling by train during the Navratri. The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars has begun today, marking the first day of the festivity (Kalash or Ghatsthapna). The festival is celebrated with much fervour all across the country by Hindus.

