Indian Railways comes up with special menu for Navratri

The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars has begun today, marking the first day of the festivity (Kalash or Ghatsthapna)
The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced a special menu for devotees travelling by train during the Navratri. The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars has begun today, marking the first day of the festivity (Kalash or Ghatsthapna). The festival is celebrated with much fervour all across the country by Hindus.
"During the auspicious festival of Navratri, Indian Railways brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from September 26 to October 5. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from the 'Food on Track' app, visit ecatering.irctc.co.in or call on 1323," the Railway Ministry said in the tweet.
The Railway Ministry made the announcement through a tweet. It said that this special order will be served from September 26 to October 5, and can be ordered from the 'Food on Track' app.
In India, Navratri is celebrated in a wide range of ways. Ramlila, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are performed, is organised in North India, mainly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. The burning of King Ravana's effigies marks the conclusion of the story on Vijayadashami.
The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. Because of Mahishasura's unwavering devotion to him, Lord Brahma bestows the gift of immortality upon him at the beginning of the narrative.
The blessing did, however, come with one stipulation: only a woman would be able to overcome him. The demon began terrorising people on Earth because he didn't think any woman would be strong enough to overcome him. Gods were unable to halt him.
Since Mahishasura was to be demolished, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva pooled their efforts to create the goddess Durga. They gave her a number of weapons. Ten days passed during Maa Durga and Mahishasura's conflict. However, Maa Durga was able to overcome him when he at last transformed into a buffalo.
