Indian Railways completes delivery of 14,500 tonnes of oxygen to various states
1 min read.09:17 PM ISTPTI
Oxygen Expresses reached out to 13 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi & Uttar Pradesh
New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced that 224 Oxygen Expresses have delivered Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country. Railways has delivered nearly 14,500 MT of LMO in more than 884 tankers to various states.
According to the latest release, eight loaded Oxygen Expresses are currently carrying more than 563 MT of LMO in 35 tankers.
Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 13 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi & Uttar Pradesh.
The latest release claims that 614 MT of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3463 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 566 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 4278 MT in Delhi, 1698 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 943 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 769 MT in Tamil Nadu, 571 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 153 MT in Punjab, 246 MT in Kerala and 772 MT in Telangana.
Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 28 days back on 24th April in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.
Indian Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to States of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi & Uttar Pradesh in complex operational route planning scenarios.
Running on high priority Green Corridor, operational teams of various zones are working to ensure that Oxygen reaches as quickly as possible. Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections.
