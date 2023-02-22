New Delhi: Indian Railways has completed the electrification of entire broad gauge network in Uttar Pradesh, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

“With the completion of electrification of Subhagpur-Pachperwa Broad Gauge (BG) route in North Eastern Railway, Indian Railways has completed the electrification of all BG routes in Uttar Pradesh," the ministry said.

This will improve rail connectivity in the region and the speed of trains, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over this milestone. In response to a tweet by Ministry of Railways about 100% electrification of all routes in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister tweeted, “Very good!"

With this, Indian Railways has completed electrification of broad gauge routes in six zonal railways - East Coast Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, West Central Railway.

Also, Highly Utilized Network (HUN-5), Jhansi-Muzzaffarpur-Katni is fully electrified now.

This will improve connectivity between Jhansi-Lucknow-Barabanki-Burhwal, Gonda-Anandnagar-Gorakhpur-Valmikinagar-Sugauli, Muzzaffarpur-Bachwara and Narkatiyaganj-Raxual-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga-Samastipur, Sitamarhi-Muzzaffarpur-Hazipur including Bhatni-Varanasi—Naini(Allahabad)-Manikpur-Satna-Katni and Chhapra-Varanasi.

With 85% of route kilometers electrified, Indian Railways is on track to accomplish Mission100Percent Electrification and become the largest green railway network in the world.