Indian Railways completes electrification of all routes in Uttar Pradesh
With 85% of route kilometers electrified, Indian Railways is on track to accomplish Mission100Percent Electrification and become the largest green railway network in the world.
New Delhi: Indian Railways has completed the electrification of entire broad gauge network in Uttar Pradesh, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
