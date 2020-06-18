Indian Railways has successfully completed one of the "world's largest recruitment exercises" — a record number of 47.45 lakh candidates have applied to fill up 64,371 vacancies on critical safety and operational posts, the national transporter said today. The railways released the recruitment notifications for 64,371 Assistant Loco Pilots and technician posts in 2018. More than 47 crore candidates have applied for these posts, making it one of the largest recruitment exercise.

The railway panel has selected 56,378 candidates. Out of them 26,968 are for Assistant Loco Pilots and 28,410 candidate will be for the post of technicians. The Railway Recruitment Board has issued appointment letters to 40,420 candidates. The training of them will start as soon as COVID-19 lockdown rules ease, the transporter said in a statement today. Training includes class room training followed by field training followed by testing of the competence before deployment on working post, the railways board said today. In the wake of coronavirus pandmeic, all training have been suspended.

This recruitment exercise was a three stage process. Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilots was conducted in 33 shifts for 11 days August 9 to September 4, 2018 at 440 test centers in 166 cities across India. they recorded the highest number of attendance of about 36.42 lakh candidates. The second stage CBT for this recruitment was conducted from January 21, 2019 to January 23, 2019 in nine shifts. The attendance was about 88 per cent, it said. Panels (candidates who have been selected) for the posts of ALP and technician of about 17,500 posts have been furnished to the railways. The rest of the panels are under process due to medical appeal cases. The Zonal Railway will soon be advised about the rest of the panels, the ministry said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via