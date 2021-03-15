Indian Railways'engineering marvels the World’s highest Bridge - the Chenab Bridge has completed a major milestone as the engineers completed the arch bottom of the bridge on Sunday.

Next in line is the arch upper of the Chenab bridge in making which will soon be completed.

Historical Moment:



It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge. pic.twitter.com/chynblvnF1 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 15, 2021

The special bridge across the river Chenab having central span of 467 m is being built at a height of 359m from the river bed.

The height of Qutab Minar in Delhi is 72 metres and that of the Eiffel Tower in Paris is 324 metres.

"This is the tallest railway bridge in the world and the maximum designed wind speed for the bridge is 266 kmph," a senior government official said.

For building the arch of the bridge across the river, a novel method of construction using the cable car is being used. Two cable cars having capacity of 20 MT and 37 MT, work in tandem on cables connected to specially constructed high towers (Pylons) one on Kauri end and the other on Bakkal end across the gorge. 3. 27,051 MT structural steel will be used for the construction of this special Bridge.

Excavation and Earthwork amounting to 10.03 lakh cubic meter is over and all foundation work of Chenab Bridge & substructures have been done.

All Fabrication works for Piers, Trestles & Arch have been completed.

15,593 MT out of 27,051 MT steel structures have been placed in position.

Launching of 490 m deck on transition & circular curve from Kauri end has been achieved and 88% work of the Main Arch is complete.

The Udhmapur-Katra (25 Km) section, Banihal-Quazigund (18 Km) section and Quazigund-Baramulla (118Km) section have already been commissioned.

The last remaining section, the 111 km Katra-Banihal section is currently under execution.It is targeted for completion in December 2022. The 126 km out of 174 km of tunnels on this section has already been completed.





