Indian Railways Dedicated Freight Corridor(DFC) project is gaining momentum as more freight trains are being operated in the corridors.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), a government enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, is at present carrying out the construction of 3,342-km eastern and western freight corridors for exclusively movement of goods trains.

Indian Railways at present are carrying out trial runs of double-stack container trains for faster movement of goods among various parts of the country using the vast railway network.

In a video shared by the Railway Ministry on Twitter it said,"Indian Railways successfully conducted the first trial run of double-stack container train operation in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. The section is fit with double-stack train operation & suitable for heavy haul train operation."

The trial run of first 1.5 km long double-stack container train from New Kishanganj Station in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor(WDFC).

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted,"Another record by Indian Railways Train as it successfully conducts the first trial run of double-stack container train operation in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor Railway track".

"The DFCs are not only Dedicated Freight Corridor, but a Dedicated For Country scheme," Piyush Goyal said, adding they will carry not only goods but also development in the areas they serve.

He said at present passenger as well as goods trains operate on the same track. "Because of this 150-year-old arrangement, goods trains do not reach in time (to their respective destinations), as they are not given priority on their route," Goyal said.

The Railway Minister also said that earlier goods trains used to run at an average speed of 25 kilometres per hour, which has now doubled.

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the the New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) via video conferencing.

In the first phase, DFCCIL is constructing the 1,504 route km of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and 1,856 route km of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, starting from Sahnewal near Ludhiana in Punjab, will pass through Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand and terminate at Dankuni in West Bengal. The Western Corridor connecting Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai will traverse through Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

