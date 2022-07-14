Indian Railways conducts high-speed trial of AC double-decker coach at 180kmph | Watch Video2 min read . 12:49 PM IST
- The trials include checking the new design of the modern LHB coaches, and the rolling stock of Indian Railways
Indian Railways' Research Design and Standards Organization(RDSO) unit has successfully conducted a speed oscillation trial of a double-decker AC coach. The RDSO conducted a high-speed trail in the West Central Railway(WCR) zone in the Kota division on the Kota- Nagda section. The coach clocked 180 kilometer per hour speed. The trial was conducted in the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section.
Indian Railways' Research Design and Standards Organization(RDSO) unit has successfully conducted a speed oscillation trial of a double-decker AC coach. The RDSO conducted a high-speed trail in the West Central Railway(WCR) zone in the Kota division on the Kota- Nagda section. The coach clocked 180 kilometer per hour speed. The trial was conducted in the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section.
The trials include checking the new design of the modern LHB coaches, and the rolling stock of Indian Railways. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also tweeted the video of the locomotive speedometer clicking on 180kmph.
The trials include checking the new design of the modern LHB coaches, and the rolling stock of Indian Railways. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also tweeted the video of the locomotive speedometer clicking on 180kmph.
In an achievement of sorts, a total of 75 trial runs have been conducted successfully. The trail runs included running of Hot Buffet Car(AC) at 180 kmph and also trails of AC double-decker coach at 180kmph.
In an achievement of sorts, a total of 75 trial runs have been conducted successfully. The trail runs included running of Hot Buffet Car(AC) at 180 kmph and also trails of AC double-decker coach at 180kmph.
The West Central Railway zone also shared a video on its official Twitter handle and tweeted," 180 Kmph Speed Trials LHB AC Double Decker Coach.Another Feat by @wc_railway in @drmkota Division.Catch the Glimpse of the Speedometer clocking 180 Kmph in Kota - Nagda Section."
The West Central Railway zone also shared a video on its official Twitter handle and tweeted," 180 Kmph Speed Trials LHB AC Double Decker Coach.Another Feat by @wc_railway in @drmkota Division.Catch the Glimpse of the Speedometer clocking 180 Kmph in Kota - Nagda Section."
Before this successful trials were conducted on AC 2 tier LHB coach and AC 3 Tier Economy coach in the West Central Railway(WCR) zone of the Indian Railway.
Before this successful trials were conducted on AC 2 tier LHB coach and AC 3 Tier Economy coach in the West Central Railway(WCR) zone of the Indian Railway.
Railways conduct a number of tests for ensuring the safety of passengers such as coupler force trials, oscillation trials, and emergency braking distance trials, among others.
Railways conduct a number of tests for ensuring the safety of passengers such as coupler force trials, oscillation trials, and emergency braking distance trials, among others.
Indian Railways plan to operate trains on the Mumbai-Delhi route at a speed of 160 kmph in the next two years and the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section falls on this route.At present trains are running at a a speed of 130 kmph on this route.
Indian Railways plan to operate trains on the Mumbai-Delhi route at a speed of 160 kmph in the next two years and the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section falls on this route.At present trains are running at a a speed of 130 kmph on this route.
Indian Railways has carried out more than 75 speed trials of various coaches and locomotives in the WCR in the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section whose total length is around 350 km and to date, more than 8900 km speed trail has been conducted in this section.
Indian Railways has carried out more than 75 speed trials of various coaches and locomotives in the WCR in the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section whose total length is around 350 km and to date, more than 8900 km speed trail has been conducted in this section.