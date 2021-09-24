Indian Railways’ Western Railway ( WR ) zone has achieved a landmark after operating the first electric train from Bhavnagar Division’s Pipavav Port, making it India’s first Indian port connected with High Rise over head electrification(OHE).

By running this train, a new customer, which is Pipavav Rail Corporation Ltd. has been added as Container Operator.

The first rake was loaded from Pipavav Port siding to Bhagat Ki Kothi, Jodhpur. This port is now directly connected with DFC with AC Traction of High Rise OHE.

A senior railway official stated that this newly established connectivity will benefit in various aspects, such as elimination of undue detention on account of Traction change, acceleration will be quicker, direct connectivity through AC Traction between Pipavav Port and DFC and other major destinations.

View Full Image Flagging off of first electric train from Pipavav Port siding to Bhagat Ki Kothi on High Rise OHE

“The new connectivity with Pipavav Port is the beginning to a new era for Western Railway as well as Indian Railways towards a smooth, easy and quick transportation from ports in India," according to a official statement by the Western Railway.

This new initiative will also help in reducing fuel cost, provide an energy efficient and eco-friendly mode of transportation. In the future, it will also help in increasing the average speed of freight trains and will result in seamless train operations.

Indian Railways recently completed the electrification of Surendranagar-Pipavav Section at a total cost of ₹289 crore. The project will provide seamless freight movement from Palanpur, Ahmedabad and other parts of the country upto Pipavav Port without any change of traction. It will also decongest Ahmedabad, Viramgam and Surendranagar Yards due to avoidance of detentions for loco change over.

