Indian Railways' South Western Railway(SWR) zone for the convenience of passengers,has decided to de-reserve some Second Class Seating coaches & have earmarked them as unreserved coaches to permit unreserved commuter travel in nominated trains.

Indian Railways since last year had made it mandatory to make reservations of seats in general coaches for passengers willing to travel in them, but with the number of Covid-19 cases on decline and more and more people getting vaccinated, Indian Railways has started operating some of the passenger trains with de-reserved coaches.

The details of these Special trains along with the number of coaches to be run as unreserved with effect from their respective dates are as under:

1.Train No. 07301/07302 Mysuru – Dharwad - Mysuru Express Special will run with 2 Second Class Seating Coaches, (D4, D5) earmarked as unreserved with effect from 01.11.2021.

2.Train No. 06531 KSR Bengaluru – Mangaluru Central Express Special will run with 2Second Class Seating Coaches,(D3, D4) earmarked asunreserved with effect from 01.11.2021.

3.Train No. 06201/06202 Mysuru - KSR Bengaluru - Mysuru Superfast Express Special will run with 8 Second Class Seating Coaches, (D11 - D18) earmarked asunreserved with effect from 01.11.2021.

4.Train No. 06295/06296 Mysuru –Talguppa - Mysuru Express Special will run with 8 Second Class Seating Coaches, (D11 - D18) earmarked asunreserved with effect from 01.11.2021.

5.Train No. 07357/07358 Yesvantpur – ShivamoggaTown - Yesvantpur Intercity Special will run with 4 Second Class Seating Coaches, (D9 – D12) earmarked asunreserved with effect from 01.11.2021.

6.Train No. 06529/06530 KSR Bengaluru – Talguppa - KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express Special will run with 8 Second Class Seating Coaches, (D11 – D18) earmarked asunreserved with effect from 01.11.2021.

7.Train No. 02725/02726 KSR Bengaluru - Dharwad - KSR Bengaluru Superfast Intercity Express Special will run with 7 Second Class Seating Coaches, (D11 – D17) earmarked asunreserved with effect from 01.11.2021.

8.Train No. 06589 KSR Bengaluru – Miraj Express Special will run with 1 Second Class Seating Coach, (D2) earmarked asunreservedwith effect from 08.11.2021.

9.Train No. 06227/06228 Mysuru – Talguppa – Mysuru Express Special will run with 2 Second Class Seating Coaches, (D2, D4) earmarked asunreservedwith effect from 08.11.2021.

10.Train No. 06549/06550 KSR Bengaluru – Belagavi – KSR Bengaluru SuperfastExpress Special will run with 1 Second Class Seating Coach, (D3) earmarked asunreservedwith effect from 01.11.2021.

11.Train No. 07373Yesvantpur – SSS Hubballi Weekly Express Special will run with 2Second Class Seating Coaches, (D3, D4) earmarked asunreservedwith effect from 29.10.2021.

12.Train No.07374 SSS Hubballi – Yesvantpur Weekly Express Special will run with 2 Second Class Seating Coaches, (D3, D4) earmarked asunreservedwith effect from 30.10.2021.

13.Train No. 06581SSS Hubballi – Mysuru Express Special will run with 2 Second Class Seating Coaches, (D3,D4) earmarked asunreservedwith effect from 01.11.2021.

14.Train No. 06582 Mysuru – SSS Hubballi Express Special will run with 2 Second Class Seating Coaches, (D2, D4) earmarked asunreservedwith effect from 01.11.2021.

15.Train No. 06535 Mysuru – Solapur Express special will run with 2 Second Class Seating Coaches, (D2,D4) earmarked asunreservedwith effect from 08.11.2021.

16.Train No. 07307Mysuru - Bagalkot Express Special will run with 2 Second Class Seating Coaches, (D4, D5)earmarked asunreservedwith effect from 01.11.2021.

17.Train No. 07308 Bagalkot – Mysuru Express Special will run with 2 Second Class Seating Coaches, (D2, D5) earmarked asunreservedwith effect from 01.11.2021

