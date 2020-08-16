Indian Railways constructing world's tallest pier bridge in Manipur. See photos

Indian Railways in its effort to provide connectivity to various parts of the specially in the remote ares is taking multiple steps where transportation is still a major problem for the people living in those areas.

In one such step Indian Railways' North East Frontier Railway zone has constructed the world's tallest pier bridge in the North-Eastern state of Manipur.

In one such step Indian Railways' North East Frontier Railway zone has constructed the world's tallest pier bridge in the North-Eastern state of Manipur.

The bridge which is being constructed across river Ijai near Noney is an engineering marvel because the tallest pier height will be of 141 meter. It will surpass the existing record of 139 meter of Mala - Rijeka viaduct, Montenegro in Europe.

The bridge is a part of Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal new BG line project (111 Km). The total length of the bridge will be 703 meter. The piers of the bridge are constructed using hydraulic augers, the tall piers needed specially designed “slip-form technique" to ensure efficient and continual construction.

View Full Image There are a total of 45 tunnels in the project.

The steel girders are pre-fabricated in a workshop, transported in segments and erected at the site by Cantilever launching scheme, he added.

'Self-erecting' electric lifts are used at each pier for the safe and speedy conveyance of men and materials to the top," NF Railway official said.

There are a total of 45 tunnels in the project. The longest is Tunnel No. 12 with a length of 10.280 km. This will be the longest railway tunnel in the North East," the official said.

