In a bid to tackle a massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Indian Railways has turned 4,002 coaches into Covid care Coches. The Railways has said that 4,002 Covid care Coches are available with it in its 16 zones and can be made available for the state governments on request.
In 2020, the Railways had deployed 813 coaches with 12,472 beds in July -- New Delhi (503), Uttar Pradesh (270) and Bihar (40).
It may be noted that these coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the Covid care centres according to guidelines issued by MoHFW. These coaches can be used in areas where the state has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspected and confirmed Covid cases. These facilities are part of the integrated Covid plan developed by MoHFW and NITI Ayog.