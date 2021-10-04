OPEN APP
Indian Railways converts these express trains to superfast trains. Full list
Indian Railways' South Central Railway(SCR) zone has converted some of the existing express trains to the superfast category for the convenience of passengers travelling on those trains. The SCR also took the decision to convert some of the passengers trains to Express trains from October. 

After the revised categorisation of the passenger trains by SCR, out of a total of 872 trains that operate in the zone, the speed of 673 trains were speeded up according to a statement by SCR.

Here is the list of trains convertedfromMail/ExpresstoSuperfast:

Sl. No.Old T.No.From-ToNew SpecialSuperfastT.No.
       117025/17026Secunderabad - ManuguruExp02745/02746
       217213/17214Narasapur - NagarsolExp02713/02714
      317605/17606Kacheguda - Mangaluru CentralExp02777/02778
      417017/17018Secunderabad -RajkotExp02755/02756
      517203/17204Kakinada Town-BhavnagarExp02699/02700
      617037/17038Secunderabad-Hisar02789/02790

The salient features of new Public Time Table include information pertaining to introduction of new train, Conversion of Mail/ Express trains to Superfast express and Passenger to Express trains, diversion of trains, Speeding up of trains, change in Terminal over South Central Railway.

The change in the train timings has come into effect from 1 October. As such, passengers travelling from 1 October are advised to check actual train timings before the commencement of their journey by Indian Railways.

The information pertaining to the trains and changes in the timings at the related stations can be availed either visiting the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in), National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or by approaching the station manager/enquiry counter of concerned railway stations.

 

 

