Indian Railways' South Central Railway(SCR) zone has converted some of the existing express trains to the superfast category for the convenience of passengers travelling on those trains. The SCR also took the decision to convert some of the passengers trains to Express trains from October.

After the revised categorisation of the passenger trains by SCR, out of a total of 872 trains that operate in the zone, the speed of 673 trains were speeded up according to a statement by SCR.

Here is the list of trains convertedfromMail/ExpresstoSuperfast:

Sl. No. Old T.No. From-To New SpecialSuperfastT.No. 1 17025/17026 Secunderabad - ManuguruExp 02745/02746 2 17213/17214 Narasapur - NagarsolExp 02713/02714 3 17605/17606 Kacheguda - Mangaluru CentralExp 02777/02778 4 17017/17018 Secunderabad -RajkotExp 02755/02756 5 17203/17204 Kakinada Town-BhavnagarExp 02699/02700 6 17037/17038 Secunderabad-Hisar 02789/02790

The salient features of new Public Time Table include information pertaining to introduction of new train, Conversion of Mail/ Express trains to Superfast express and Passenger to Express trains, diversion of trains, Speeding up of trains, change in Terminal over South Central Railway.

The change in the train timings has come into effect from 1 October. As such, passengers travelling from 1 October are advised to check actual train timings before the commencement of their journey by Indian Railways.

The information pertaining to the trains and changes in the timings at the related stations can be availed either visiting the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in), National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or by approaching the station manager/enquiry counter of concerned railway stations.

