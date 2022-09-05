Indian Railways operate the long haul as it helps in the effective management of railway crew who are involved in the running of the freight trains and also helps in quicker transportation of goods
Indian Railways' North Central Railway(NCR) zone created a record when it operated a 2.7-kilometer-long freight train by combining four trains. The NCR named it 'Pinaka' and it was formed by joining four empty BOXN rakes to ferry coals from the loading sites of the East Central Railway.
The train had 232 wagons to ferry coals from one place to another and the four rakes were joined at Chunar in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Indian Railways last month also created a record when it operated one of India's longest freight train Super Vasuki on 15 August as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. The 3.5 km long train with 295 loaded wagons and powered by five engines carried a load of about 27,000 tonnes of coal.
Earlier, Indian Railways' South East Central Railway(SECR) zone operated two freight trains which garnered a lot of eyeballs due to their massive length. The two freight trains were named 'Super Anaconda' and 'Sesh Naag'
The first was a fully loaded three-rake combined freight train which was named 'Super Anaconda' and it was followed by a 2.8km long four empty BOXN rakes train combined together which was named 'Sesh Naag'.
SECR operated' Sesh Naag' from the Nagpur division to the Bilaspur division which travelled a total distance of 260 km.All the rakes were combined at the Parmalkasa station at Chattisgarh and travelled till Korba for the loading of coal. A total of 251 empty wagons was transported between both the sations with the help of four electric locomotives.
