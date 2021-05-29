Indian Railways has accomplished crossed a new milestone in support of the country's fight against the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The railways has delivered more than 20,770 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states across the country. The oxygen has been delivered in more than 1,237 tankers to various states across the country. Around 305 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far.

Assam received its third Oxygen Express today with 80 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) in 4 tankers.

Amongst the Southern States, delivery of LMO to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana crossed 1600 MT each.

Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 35 days back on 24th April in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

Till now Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country. 614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3731 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5327 MT in Delhi, 1967 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 1994 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 1735 MT in Tamil Nadu, 1668 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 380 MT in Kerala, 1770 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 240 MT in Assam.

According to the latest release by the Railways Ministry, Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country namely Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Gorakhpur & Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni & Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai & Solapur in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana, Faridabad & Gurugram in Haryana, Tuglakabad, Delhi Cantt & Okhla in Delhi, Kota & Kanakpara in Rajasthan, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Nellore, Guntur, Tadipatri & Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Ernakulam in Kerala, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore & Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Bhatinda & Phillaur in Punjab, Kamrup in Assam and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Indian Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa , Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to States of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh & Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics