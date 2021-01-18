Indian Railways first Rajdhani Express which operates on the push-pull technology will run daily from Mumbai to New Delhi from tomorrow.

Indian Railways'Central Railway zone which operates 22221/22222 Rajdhani Express which had its inaugural run on 19 January 2019. This bi-weekly train with one First AC, Three AC 2-Tier, 8 AC 3-Tier and one pantry car, departed from CSMT every Wednesday and Saturday at 14.50 hrs and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.20 hrs next day, halting at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantt.

The train got such a huge response that within less than a month of its launch, two additional AC-2Tier and AC-3Tier coaches were added. This train was no less than a blessing for people staying in the Central suburbs beyond Thane and Kalyan, since it provided them the option to travel in Rajdhani Express with boarding facility at Kalyan.

Central Railway team came up with the most unique solution of running the train in Push-Pull mode i.e. running the train with one engine at the front and one in the rear thereby eliminating the need to attach-detach bankers in the ghat section, saving precious time and thereby reducing journey time. CR’s Rajdhani Express became India’s first train to run on Push-Pull technology empowering the Government’s “Mission Raftar" thus achieving another milestone in Railway history.

The train departed CSMT at 16.10 hrs and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.05 hrs the next day. It left Hazrat Nizamuddin at 17.15 hrs and reached CSMT at 11.50 hrs the next day. The train is running with One First AC, 5 AC-2 Tier and 11 AC-3 Tier and one pantry car. The demand for this train increased to such an extent that from twice a week, the frequency of the train was increased to 4 times a week from 13.9.2019. This train was also flagged off on 13.9.2019 from CSMT.

CR’s expressed its appreciation to art when in December-2019, the pantry coach of Rajdhani Express became a canvas-on -wheels, displaying beautiful, hand-painted art of historical sites in route of the train, adorning the sides of the coach. This was followed by theme based WAP-7 locomotives- a unique initiative to promote new, improved and latest Push-Pull technology by sketching various World Heritage sites like The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus, The Taj Mahal, The Red Fort etc, on the electric locomotives. All these creations were painted by artistes and employees of Central Railway.

The year 2020 threw another big challenge in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic and in the better interests of the passengers and employees, Central Railway suspended mail / express and suburban trains in its efforts to minimise the spread of corona infection.

Central Railway, post the lockdown and in course of the unlock period has once again for the benefit of its passengers, started the Rajdhani Express service as a special train from 30.12.2020. This special train with revised numbers 01221 / 01222 ran 4 days a week with the same composition and halts and from 9.1.2021, it was given halt at Gwalior also.

Central Railway began the year 2021 on a positive note and on the second anniversary of Rajdhani express, it has extended the run of this train from 4 days a week to daily. This will surely benefit lakhs of passengers travelling to the Capital city as well as the halt stations of this prestigious train.

Presently, this train leaves Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 16.00 hrs daily and arrives Hazrat Nizamuddin at 09.55 hrs next day. In the return direction, it leaves Hazrat Nizamuddin at 16.55 hrs daily and arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.15 hrs the next day.

The Rajdhani Express is one of the most prestigious trains run by Indian Railways, connecting the national capital with other important cities of the country. Fully air-conditioned, these trains are superfast and halt only at prominent stations.

Bookings can be made at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train.

Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

