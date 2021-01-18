The train departed CSMT at 16.10 hrs and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.05 hrs the next day. It left Hazrat Nizamuddin at 17.15 hrs and reached CSMT at 11.50 hrs the next day. The train is running with One First AC, 5 AC-2 Tier and 11 AC-3 Tier and one pantry car. The demand for this train increased to such an extent that from twice a week, the frequency of the train was increased to 4 times a week from 13.9.2019. This train was also flagged off on 13.9.2019 from CSMT.