The Indian Railways has delivered 2,960 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to states across the country since April 19 in 185 tankers, the national transporter said on Friday. A total of 47 'Oxygen Express' trains have completed their journey so far, it added.

According to the Railway ministry, 174 tonnes of medical oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 729 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 249 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 305 tonnes in Haryana, 123 tonnes in Telangana and 1,334 tonnes in Delhi, so far.

At present, 18 tankers are on the run with more than 260 tonnes of LMO which are expected to arrive in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi, the Indian Railways said.

"Running of new oxygen is a very dynamic exercise, and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night," it said.

Additionally, the union health ministry informed that as many as 1,594 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants are being established across the country to meet the increased demand for oxygen due to rising coronavirus cases.

During a briefing on the Covid-19, Additional Secretary (Health) Arti Ahuja said that 162 PSA plants have been sanctioned, out of which 71 have already been installed and 109 more will be installed by the end of May.

