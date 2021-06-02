Indian Railways started the operation of ‘Oxygen Express’ trains to deliver Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country on 24 April.

"Railways delivered more than 23741 MT of LMO in more than 1405 tankers to various states across the country and 344 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey," it further added.

As on date, Oxygen Expresses loaded 8025 MT LMO from Jharkhand, 7102 MT from Odisha, 6384 MT from Gujarat, 1360 from West Bengal, 488 MT from Maharashtra, 218 MT from Chhattisgarh and 164 MT from Andhra Pradesh for delivery across the country.

Criss crossing the country, Indian Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa , Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to States of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh & Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios.

Southern States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana received more than 2000 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) each from Oxygen Expresses.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

"614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5692 MT in Delhi, 2135 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 2674 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 2348 MT in Tamil Nadu, 2279 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2026 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 320 MT in Assam," according to the latest statement from Ministry of Railways.

Till now Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country namely Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Gorakhpur & Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni & Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai & Solapur in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana, Faridabad & Gurugram in Haryana, Tuglakabad, Delhi Cantt & Okhla in Delhi, Kota & Kanakpara in Rajasthan, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Nellore, Guntur, Tadipatri & Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Ernakulam in Kerala, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore & Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Bhatinda & Phillaur in Punjab, Kamrup in Assam and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Indian Railways has mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready with any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO.

In order to ensure that Oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, Railways is creating new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in running of Oxygen Express Freight Trains. The average speed of these critical Freight trains is way above 55 in most cases over long distances. Running on high priority Green Corridor, with a highest sense of urgency, operational teams of various zones are working round the clock in most challenging circumstances to ensure that Oxygen reaches in fastest possible time frame. Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections.

Tracks are kept open and high alertness is maintained to ensure that Oxygen Express keeps zipping through.

All this is done in a manner that speed of other Freight Operation doesn't get reduced as well.

