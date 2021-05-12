Indian Railways delivers 6,260 MT of oxygen in 100 Oxygen Expresses

As many as 100 Oxygen Expresses have transported and supplied the life-saving gas in the country to date, he Indian Railways said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the national transporter, Oxygen Express has delivered 6,260 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 396 tankers to various states across the country.

On Tuesday, the trains delivered around 800 metric tonnes (MT) of LMO across the country.

As of Wednesday, 407 MT medical oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,680 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 360 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 939 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka, and more than 2,404 MT in Delhi.

The first Oxygen Express to Uttarakhand reached on Tuesday night with 120 MT of oxygen from Tatanagar in Jharkhand.

More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys on Wednesday night, the railway ministry.

With 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported another grim record of the highest single-day death toll in one day, as per data from the union health ministry. The last record was reported on May 7, with 4,187 deaths.

A total of 3,48,421 new coronavirus cases and 3,55,338 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938.

This includes 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths. There are currently 37,04,099 active cases in the country.

