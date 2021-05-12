Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Railways delivers 6,260 MT of oxygen in 100 Oxygen Expresses

Indian Railways delivers 6,260 MT of oxygen in 100 Oxygen Expresses

Premium
Oxygen Express has delivered 6,260 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 396 tankers to various states across the country.
1 min read . 07:12 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

  • As of Wednesday, 407 MT medical oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,680 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 360 MT to Madhya Pradesh
  • The first Oxygen Express to Uttarakhand reached on Tuesday night with 120 MT of oxygen from Tatanagar in Jharkhand

As many as 100 Oxygen Expresses have transported and supplied the life-saving gas in the country to date, he Indian Railways said in a press release on Wednesday.

As many as 100 Oxygen Expresses have transported and supplied the life-saving gas in the country to date, he Indian Railways said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the national transporter, Oxygen Express has delivered 6,260 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 396 tankers to various states across the country.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to the national transporter, Oxygen Express has delivered 6,260 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 396 tankers to various states across the country.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On Tuesday, the trains delivered around 800 metric tonnes (MT) of LMO across the country.

As of Wednesday, 407 MT medical oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,680 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 360 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 939 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka, and more than 2,404 MT in Delhi.

The first Oxygen Express to Uttarakhand reached on Tuesday night with 120 MT of oxygen from Tatanagar in Jharkhand.

More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys on Wednesday night, the railway ministry.

With 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported another grim record of the highest single-day death toll in one day, as per data from the union health ministry. The last record was reported on May 7, with 4,187 deaths.

A total of 3,48,421 new coronavirus cases and 3,55,338 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Religious & political gatherings accelerated covid-19 transmission in India: WHO

3 min read . 07:39 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra continues to see surge in Covid cases, deaths; 46,781 new infections, 816 fatalities

1 min read . 07:39 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra lockdown likely to be extended for 15 days, CM to take final call, says health minister

1 min read . 07:34 PM IST
Premium

Transmission of coronavirus through water is not a concern, say experts

3 min read . 07:11 PM IST

This includes 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths. There are currently 37,04,099 active cases in the country.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!