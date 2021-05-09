The Indian railways has delivered nearly 4,200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 268 tankers to various states since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.

So far, 68 'Oxygen Express' have delivered the life-saving gas across the country, it said.

"Till the time of this release, 293MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 1,230 MT in UP, 271 MT in MP, 555 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan and 1,679 MT in Delhi," the Railway ministry said in a PIB release.

The railways also delivered oxygen to new cities including Kanpur, which received 80 tonnes on Sunday.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed that the train had reached Kanpur from Durgapur in West Bengal.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister wrote in Hindi, "Growing the oxygen availability for the treatment of COVID patients, Oxygen Express reached Kanpur after loading liquid oxygen from Durgapur."

"More loaded 'Oxygen Expresses' are expected to start their journeys later in the night," the Railways said.

The railways started running 'Oxygen Express' trains to transport liquid medical oxygen last month when the country reported acute shortage of the life-saving gas amid a deadly second Covid-19 wave.

