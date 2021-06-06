The oxygen gas was delivered in around 39 cities namely Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Gorakhpur & Agra in Uttar Pradesh; Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni & Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh; Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai & Solapur in Maharashtra; Hyderabad in Telangana, Faridabad & Gurugram in Haryana; Tuglakabad, Delhi Cantt & Okhla in Delhi; Kota & Kanakpara in Rajasthan; Bengaluru in Karnataka; Dehradun in Uttarakhand; Nellore, Guntur, Tadipatri & Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; Ernakulam in Kerala; Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore & Madurai in Tamil Nadu; Bhatinda & Phillaur in Punjab; Kamrup in Assam and Ranchi in Jharkhand, the Railways added.

