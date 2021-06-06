Subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian Railways delivers over 26,000 MT of medical oxygen in 1,534 tankers across India

Indian Railways delivers over 26,000 MT of medical oxygen in 1,534 tankers across India

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu received more than 3000 MT of LMO each from Oxygen Expresses, Indian Railways said.
1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 Livemint, Edited By Mansi Jaswal

  • A total of 376 oxygen express delivered the life-saving gas in more than 1,534 tankers to various states, the Ministry of Railways said
  • Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 43 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra

The Indian Railways delivered more than 26,281 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen across the country, the central government said on Sunday.

The Indian Railways delivered more than 26,281 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen across the country, the central government said on Sunday.

A total of 376 oxygen express delivered the life-saving gas in more than 1,534 tankers to various states, the Ministry of Railways said.

A total of 376 oxygen express delivered the life-saving gas in more than 1,534 tankers to various states, the Ministry of Railways said.

The Oxygen express delivered the oxygen in Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Assam, so far.

The oxygen gas was delivered in around 39 cities namely Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Gorakhpur & Agra in Uttar Pradesh; Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni & Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh; Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai & Solapur in Maharashtra; Hyderabad in Telangana, Faridabad & Gurugram in Haryana; Tuglakabad, Delhi Cantt & Okhla in Delhi; Kota & Kanakpara in Rajasthan; Bengaluru in Karnataka; Dehradun in Uttarakhand; Nellore, Guntur, Tadipatri & Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; Ernakulam in Kerala; Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore & Madurai in Tamil Nadu; Bhatinda & Phillaur in Punjab; Kamrup in Assam and Ranchi in Jharkhand, the Railways added.

"Tamil Nadu and Karnataka received more than 3000 MT of LMO each from Oxygen Expresses," the Indian Railways said in a statement

Oxygen Expresses offloaded more than 2,800 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, it added.

The Railway Ministry said that Indian Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa , Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to States of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh & Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios.

Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 43 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

