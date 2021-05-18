In a biggest single day load, more than 1000 MT of Oxygen relief has been delivered to various states in India by Oxygen Expresses , the Railways said on Tuesday. This comes the day after, Railways crossed the milestone of delivering more than 10,300 MT oxygen via 160 Oxygen Expresses to 13 states, in slightly over 23 days of time.

In its statement today, the Railways said, overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 11030 MT of LMO in more than 675 tankers to various states across the country.

At the moment of crisis, the Indian Railways has been picking up oxygen from Hapa and Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East. And delivered them to 13 states - Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, MP, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi & UP.

Oxygen Expresses had been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the Nation each day for last few days, the ministry of Railways stated in the statement.

It may be noted that Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 23 days back on 24th April in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT. In slightly over 24 days time, Railways has upscaled it's Oxygen Express operations to deliver more than 11030 MT of Medical Oxygen to 13 States, the statement said.

Till now, 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2,858 MT in UP, 476 MT in MP, 1427 MT in Haryana, 565 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 480 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 350 MT in Tamil Nadu, 81 MT in Punjab, 118 MT in Kerala and nearly 3,794 MT in Delhi.

The statement said, in order to ensure that Oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, Railways is creating new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in running of Oxygen Express Freight Trains. The average speed of these critical Freight trains is way above 55 in most cases over long distances.

Running on high priority Green Corridor, with a highest sense of urgency, operational teams of various zones are working round the clock in most challenging circumstances to ensure that Oxygen reaches in fastest possible time frame. Technical Stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections, it added.

Tracks are kept open and high alertness is maintained to ensure that Oxygen Express keeps zipping through. All this is done in a manner that speed of other Freight Operation doesn't get reduced as well, the statement further said.

Nearly 175 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.