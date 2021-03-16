Indian Railways denies cancelling special train services from 31 March

NEW DELHI' : Indian Railways has denied a social media report which is calming that the national carrier is going to cancel its train services which are currently operational from 31st March 2021.

The PIB Fact Check, the government’s official fact checker, has flatly rejected the claim made in the social media reports. Terming the report to be fake, the PIB Fact Check said the claims made in the report are purely misleading and not based on facts. The Indian Railways has not taken any such decision.

एक खबर में दावा किया जा रहा है कि 31 मार्च तक सभी ट्रेनें रद्द कर दी गई हैं। #PIBFactCheck: यह खबर पुरानी है। @RailMinIndia ने 31 मार्च, 2021 तक ट्रेन रद्द करने का यह फैसला नहीं लिया है। इस पुरानी खबर को गलत संदर्भ में साझा किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/YcZ8Za9Vj1 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 15, 2021

“Kindly refer to some news report in social media that Railways is going to cancel its trains which are currently operational from 31st March,2021 is purely misleading and not based on facts," the Indian Railways said.

The national transporter said, “Wrong news clips are being circulated in social media. All may please be informed that the video being circulated is last year's news being peddled today."

Indian Railways has not made any such announcement, the railways added.

The railways further said the express trains and suburban trains currently operational as special trains will continue to run. It is also requested that the passengers may follow Covid-19 protocol while travelling.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via