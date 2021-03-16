Subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian Railways denies cancelling special train services from 31 March

Indian Railways denies cancelling special train services from 31 March

The Indian Railways can use automatic railway track cleaning systems, the Internet of Things (IoT) with multiple sensors to monitor employees and tracks, drones to monitor and scan tracks for faults and pilferage, and prevent potential derailments. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 10:22 AM IST Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Terming the report to be fake, the Indian Railways said the claims made in the report are purely misleading and not based on facts. It has not taken any such decision

NEW DELHI' : Indian Railways has denied a social media report which is calming that the national carrier is going to cancel its train services which are currently operational from 31st March 2021.

The PIB Fact Check, the government’s official fact checker, has flatly rejected the claim made in the social media reports. Terming the report to be fake, the PIB Fact Check said the claims made in the report are purely misleading and not based on facts. The Indian Railways has not taken any such decision.

“Kindly refer to some news report in social media that Railways is going to cancel its trains which are currently operational from 31st March,2021 is purely misleading and not based on facts," the Indian Railways said.

The national transporter said, “Wrong news clips are being circulated in social media. All may please be informed that the video being circulated is last year's news being peddled today."

Indian Railways has not made any such announcement, the railways added.

The railways further said the express trains and suburban trains currently operational as special trains will continue to run. It is also requested that the passengers may follow Covid-19 protocol while travelling.

