Indian Railways denies report of data breach from IRCTC server

Earlier, according to reports, It was reported that hackers have stolen the data of 30 million people who have booked railway tickets. This includes personal information which includes email id, mobile number, address, age and gender. The real identity of the hacker forum has not been revealed but it is known as 'Shadow hacker'. Allegedly, that hacker forum is selling this data of 3 crore passengers on the dark web.

