Indian Railways denies report of data breach from IRCTC server

Indian Railways denies report of data breach from IRCTC server1 min read . 08:56 AM IST
- The Indian Railways said that further investigation on the possible data breach is being done by IRCTC
The Ministry of Railways has denied reports about a potential data breach of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTCT) and said that the data breach was not from the IRCTC servers.
The Railway Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday stated,"On analysis of sample data, it was found that the sample data key pattern does not match with IRCTC history application programming interface (API). Suspected data breach is not from the IRCTC servers."
"An incident regarding Indian Railways data breach has been reported in the media. In this connection, Railway Board had shared a possible data breach incident alert of CERT-In to IRCTC reporting a data breach pertaining to Indian Railways passengers," it further said.
The Indian Railways added that further investigation on the possible data breach is being done by IRCTC.
"All IRCTC Business Partners have been asked to immediately examine whether there is any data leakage from their end and apprise the results along with corrective measures taken to IRCTC," the railway spokesperson said.
Earlier, according to reports, It was reported that hackers have stolen the data of 30 million people who have booked railway tickets. This includes personal information which includes email id, mobile number, address, age and gender. The real identity of the hacker forum has not been revealed but it is known as 'Shadow hacker'. Allegedly, that hacker forum is selling this data of 3 crore passengers on the dark web.
The hacker group said that it has much personal information including the email and mobile numbers of 30 million people who have booked tickets in the Indian Railways.
The hacker group also claimed that he has also stolen the official email accounts of many government departments.
*With inputs from agencies
