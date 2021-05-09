As many as 298 rail coaches, known as Covid Care Coaches, have been deployed at 17 stations in seven states of the country catering to COVID-19 patients, informed the Indian Railways.

"At present, 298 coaches have been handed over to various states for covid care with a bed-capacity of more than 4,700 beds," read an official statement by the Railways Ministry.

"The isolation coaches, which are stationed on platforms, have been duly barricaded, make-shifts tents provided and every endeavour is being taken for facilitation of the medical personnel on duty here," the statement added.

The Railways has also made provision of two oxygen cylinders and fire extinguishers in each coach to meet emergencies and has also enabled directional guidance, ramp facility for patient transport at these coaches.

In all, the Railways have deployed 60 coaches in Maharashtra, 42 coaches in Madhya Pradesh, 75 coaches in Delhi, 50 coaches in Uttar Pradesh, and several coaches in Assam.

"Through focused monitoring and detailed work-flow protocols, the Railways was able to move Isolation Coaches to diverse parts of the country as per states' demand," the statement further said.

With 4,03,738 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India continued to report more than four lakh daily coronavirus infections for the fourth day on the trot.

With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.