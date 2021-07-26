Indian Railways in an attempt to reduce the number of incidents of fire breaking out in railway coaches has developed new fire-retardant coach which will help in reducing such incidents.

Indian Railways' coach manufacturing unit, Tthe Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has developed five coaches using fire-retardant materials and roof-mounted air conditioning package units with reverse cycle feature for heating arrangements besides automatic smoke detection.

With the new modifications made in the coachs it will ensure that passengers stay safe from any kind of fire accidents on trains. RCF General Manager Ravinder Gupta said on Sunday that after monitoring of performance, further proliferation would be carried out in other coaches.

Also Read: How Railways is giving Rajdhani Express a makeover with modern Tejas coaches

An automatic smoke detection system

The automatic smoke detection system, improved materials for electrical fittings and fixtures such as MCB (Miniature Circuit Breaker), light fittings, terminal boards, connectors, etc., are now being used progressively. Fire retardant material is used in coach furnishing while fire extinguishers are now installed in rail coaches for passengers safety.

View Full Image Improved materials have been used for electrical fittings and fixtures such as MCB (Miniature Circuit Breaker), light fittings, terminal boards, connectors

Roof Mounted AC Package units

For improving fire safety in LHB Air Conditioned coaches, RCF has now started providing Roof Mounted AC Package units (RMPUs) with reverse cycle feature for heating arrangement. Presently, these RMPU’s are provided with resistance-based heating coil for heating purpose which is prone to fire safety hazard in coaches. With Reverse cycle feature, no such heating element is required and the same refrigerant circuit can be used for heating inside the coach during winter season in reverse mode. This feature will not only improve efficiency but will enhance passenger safety as well.

It needs mention that RCF was the first unit over Indian Railways to manufacture first AC coach with roof mounted AC unit on 31 October 1992.

Roof Mounted Package Unit maintains temperature and humility to the comfort level inside the air conditioned coaches. This unit has many advantages over other air conditioners. These are maintenance and installation friendly to save time. Structure of this air conditioner is made of stainless steel grade 304 which protects it against odd weather. The package unit is of 7 ton capacity with heating capacity of 6kW.

Currently 5 coaches are being provided with this feature & after monitoring of performance, further proliferation will be carried out .

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.