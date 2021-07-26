Indian Railways develop new fire-retardant coaches. See photos and features

For improving fire safety in LHB Air Conditioned coaches, RCF has now started providing Roof Mounted AC Package units (RMPUs) with reverse cycle feature for heating arrangement. Presently, these RMPU’s are provided with resistance-based heating coil for heating purpose which is prone to fire safety hazard in coaches. With Reverse cycle feature, no such heating element is required and the same refrigerant circuit can be used for heating inside the coach during winter season in reverse mode. This feature will not only improve efficiency but will enhance passenger safety as well.

